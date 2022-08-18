Launceston City Mission and the University of Tasmania's College of Business and Economics have signed a formal commitment to work together on joint initiatives to solve community issues.
The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding at their Inveresk campus on Thursday to formally recognise their working relationship, which will see business students work with the charity on placements, internships and research projects.
Interim Executive Dean of the College of Business and Economics Stuart Crispin said the MoU was an important bridge for students to access local businesses.
"Our students need to be able to translate the classroom into practice, and what we find is that more and more of our students are socially aware," Mr Crispin said.
"Being able to work through a community charity group, to take the skills that they get in the classroom, and then apply them in those settings is really critical".
UTAS Bachelor of Business student Rowling Luo, who has been interning with City Mission, said her time assisting with accounting within the charity had allowed her to gain experience she would otherwise not have been able to access.
"Most organisations won't want to hire someone with no experience - it's super hard as a graduate to find work," Ms Luo said.
"It's extremely important to get actual work experience, and especially working for a charity and community group is rewarding. Not just as an accounting job, but also knowing that you are helping people".
Launceston City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown said the MoU would allow the groups to address and find solutions to social, community, and housing problems across the state's North.
Mr Brown said it would provide a framework for innovation in research and grassroots service delivery, and hoped to establish an "innovation action group" to address housing issues.
