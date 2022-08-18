A former Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainee claims he was raped at least 20 times and sexually abused on 50 occasions by guards who would withhold his medication unless he conformed to their demands.
The Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence about the handling of consistent allegations of sexual and physical abuse at Ashley since it opened in 1999, and how detainees felt they had no way of raising concerns.
Counsel assisting Rachel Ellyard described how the fundamental way the centre operated meant abuse was systemic, rather than just being isolated incidents. She said the centre was "anti-child" and "inherently unsafe".
"You might find that Ashley is the monster," Ms Ellyard said.
In her opening address, she outlined how the culture of the former Ashley boys' home had transferred to the youth detention centre, where "brutality and dehumanising" behaviour was able to flourish.
Findings of misconduct against multiple individuals were foreshadowed. Stand downs have occurred at the centre over the past 18 months.
Key themes for the coming week of hearings include overuse and improper use of strip searching, lack of effective complaints mechanisms, nepotism in recruitment, blinds spots in CCTV, poor record keeping and the high number of children at the centre while on remand.
On average, 71 per cent of children at the centre are on remand without being sentenced. Ashley can house 51 detainees across five units, but averages between 10 and 15 at any one time.
The overwhelming majority of these children have previously suffered physical or sexual abuse, have complex behavioural issues and have backgrounds of disadvantage.
'Warren'* says the repeated sexual abuse he suffered at Ashley has resulted in a life of drug abuse and crime.
He first entered Ashley aged 13 after being in foster care. He was sent to the youth justice centre after stealing items in an attempt to return home.
Warren alleges his abuse in Ashley started when aged 14 during a strip search when he was forced to perform a sexual act on a guard. This became a consistent form of abuse throughout his 21 stays at the centre.
"The strip searches conducted on me at Ashley were degrading and abusive," he said.
Warren claims he was first raped by a guard in his cell at age 15, with the threat that his medication would be withheld. This was also a common abuse tactic he endured, and he alleges he was raped 20 times.
He told the commission the guards would threaten to target his family should he make a complaint, but he was unaware of any formal process anyway. Warren also felt he would not be believed because he was "just a little criminal".
On other occasions, he alleges he would have his head rammed into a wall while restrained. He had previously suffered a fractured skull.
While he learned to read and write in Ashley and gained barista and woodwork skills, the abuse meant he struggled when he reached adulthood and ended up in Risdon Prison.
He also developed an ice addition, but has since become clean.
"I attribute my problems with drug addiction to my experiences in Ashley," Warren said.
He has accessed the redress scheme, and urges the Tasmanian government to make sure the proposed new youth justice facilities have security cameras completely covering every area.
"It is so sad that this stuff happens in an institution that is run by the state government," Warren said.
'Simon' says his time in isolation at Ashley was "the coldest thing" he had ever endured, with just a horse blanket for warmth at night.
He first came to Ashley aged 10 due to breaking into cars, and returned multiple other times.
He described the strip searching technique as degrading and unnecessary for children.
"They ended up holding me down. It was pretty disgusting, I still remember it to this day. They didn't get nothing out of me," Simon said.
Process dictates that guards are meant to use the "half-half" technique, which involves the child being at least half dressed during the full cavity search. But the commission has received evidence that this was routinely ignored, and children were made to be fully naked.
Simon alleges he was subjected to regular "hidings" from guards.
"You know how kids slip up and do things wrong, some simple things wrong. They'd smash you up," he said.
He says he vividly remembers his nights in isolation where he was placed for "not listening" to staff. On one occasion he claims he was in isolation for over two weeks.
"It was freezing. It felt like it was snowing," he told the commission.
Simon described a guard that detainees called "dirty old man" who allegedly would watch them while they showered, using a window that was in place to monitor for self-harming behaviour.
"He used to sit there and watch you shower ... he used to sit there and watch kids," he said.
Simon requested to be transferred to Risdon Prison where he felt he would get better protection. He says the guards in the adult system were far better.
Ashley's relatively rural location near Deloraine was described as a key reason for the issues with staff conduct.
Ms Ellyard said the commission would hear evidence that the centre's position as a key employer in a small town meant any attempts to shut it down would become political, and that the environment could have fostered nepotism.
It also meant unqualified people were regularly employed.
"A significant theme which emerges ... is the state of the supervision, training and support that is or is not given to Ashley workers and the qualifications that they were required to have, if any, before taking up their roles," Ms Ellyard said.
"What emerges from past reports and from the evidence that the commission has gathered is that, with some exceptions of course, staff at Ashley have always been underqualified and undertrained for the complex and difficult work that they are required to do."
Governments have long been aware of issues in Ashley, and Ms Ellyard said little of the evidence in the coming week would be a surprise to decision-makers. Poor recidivism rates were reported in 2015, while a 2016 report recommended shutting it down.
In 2017, the government attempted to make the centre more therapeutic, but Ms Ellyard said these frameworks failed to be passed down to staff on the ground.
She said it meant issues from 20 years ago remained common.
"Many of those concerns read as it they could have been read in 2022, not in 2002, and they're concerns that have been raised consistently in reports to government over the past two decades," Ms Ellyard said.
The commission continues.
*pseudonyms used upon the request of the Commission of Inquiry and those giving evidence
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
