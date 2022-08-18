Arsonist lit friend's shed on fire over $680 debt

A serial arsonist, who lied to police about his involvement in a structure fire which caused thousands of dollars in damages, had burnt thumbs when he was being interviewed by police.
Luke Albert McDonald, a 34-year-old man, was sentenced via video-link in Launceston's Supreme Court on Thursday, August 18 after he pleaded guilty to arson.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said McDonald had set fire to the victim's shed at about 10.05pm on May 23, 2022 in Gray Street, Fingal after lighting a mattress on fire.
The shed, and the contents inside, had an estimated value of $80,000 according to the victim.
Crown prosecutions said the victim had owed McDonald $680.
As compensation for payment, he gave McDonald his car, however, he did not hand over vehicle registration papers. On May 19, 2022, McDonald rang the victim and said "that shed will burn well" after he was unable to locate the paperwork.
A few days later, McDonald committed the offence of arson after he had consumed alcohol and was arrested by police on Graham Street.
When he was interviewed by police, Crown prosecutions said McDonald denied the allegation and told police that he was at his cousin's house drinking. Police observed his thumbs to be burned, and charged him with arson after the interview.
Defence barrister for McDonald, Olivia Jenkins, said her client had received derogatory comments about his late wife which were said by the victim of the offence. Ms Jenkins, said her client had consumed alcohol at the time of offending, and was remorseful for his actions.
She said that her client had a long history of alcohol problems as a result of personal circumstances throughout his life and wanted to undertake rehabilitation to control his drinking.
Justice Pearce sentenced McDonald to a period of imprisonment for two years and six months to be eligible for parole halfway through his jail sentence.
A compensation order was also made.
In 2006, at the age of 18, McDonald set fire to a granny flat which caused $30,000 worth of damages, and in 2016, he set fire to a house in Longford after he was evicted for not paying rent. The damages from that fire were estimated to be $250,000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
