The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre are again calling for the removal of a plaque from a government building in Launceston that they say perpetuates a racist myth.
The group has written to the Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff to request that the 'offensive plaque' be instantly removed.
A government spokesman said the government was aware of the request from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre.
"While it is important that we acknowledge our past, the Government is keen to hear the views of all Tasmanian Aboriginal people, and the broader Tasmanian community, on their expectations with regards to the plaque."
The plaque in question is affixed to Launceston City Council owned buildings at 55 St Johns Street and 'commemorates the discovery of this Island by Hon. Abel Jans Tasman in the year 1642''.
In 2017 a previous attempt to have the plaque removed was stopped by former Premier Peter Gutwein.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign coordinator Nala Mansell said the plaque contained false information that "perpetuates the racist myth that Aboriginal lands were discovered by white people".
She said it tried to suggest that Abel Tasman was the first man to discover Tasmania.
"The fact that it says this island was discovered by a white man doesn't just ignore the fact that Aboriginal people were here and owned the land before he arrived, it is an attempt to completely wipe Aboriginal ownership of these lands," Ms Mansell said.
"The Premier is the one who has been at the forefront of committing to truth telling in Tasmania, so I can't see why such a plaque would be on the front of his office."
A widespread social debate across the Hobart community and within the Hobart City Council has recently seen a vote to remove a city park statue of former Tasmanian premier William Crowther, who stole the scull of Aboriginal man William Lanne.
Ms Mansell said the process to remove all such plaques and statues should be included in the Truth-telling and treaty process.
"Instead of the Aboriginal community having to go around the state and find and name up statues and tablets that provide a false history, it would be great for the state government to be able to lead the way on this and make a decision about whether these statues and tablets are still relevant in today's society."
In 2017 a request from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre to remove the plaque was made to the government via the City of Launceston.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the building is owned and managed by the state government.
"The council has no formal involvement in the process of removing the plaque," he said.
