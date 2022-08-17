The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre writes to Tasmanian Premier to remove Abel Tasman plaque in Launceston

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:47am, first published August 17 2022 - 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's Nala Mansell wants Premier Jeremy Rockliff to remove an offensive plaque from a government office in Launceston. Picture: Supplied

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre are again calling for the removal of a plaque from a government building in Launceston that they say perpetuates a racist myth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.