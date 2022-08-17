An 18-year-old woman who was aggressive towards police, yelled verbal abuse towards them and said "call my f-ing mum or see what happens". In a separate incident, a 19-year-old man may hold the world record for the most amount of expletives used towards a police officer.
An 18-year-old woman who was verbally aggressive towards police, yelled verbal abuse towards them and said "call my f-ing mum or see what happens".
Phoebe Rose Malcolme pleaded guilty to three charges, which included disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, and using abusive language towards a police officer.
Police prosecutions said that Malcolme committed the offence on July 9, 2022 at about 1am and said she was being verbally abusive towards a person not known to her and approached her in relation to her behaviour.
The prosecutor said Malcolme wanted to collect items from the Commercial Hotel and that her behaviour continued to escalate.
In court, police said that Malcome stated to the officer "call my f-ing mum, and see what happens" and continued yelling at the constable calling her a "c-t".
Malcolme was placed under arrest for her behaviour, and "thrashed her arms forward" in an attempt to run away from police.
She also told police "I swear to god c-t, I will rip your head off your f-en shoulders".
Police prosecutions said the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.
Malcome represented herself in court and said she was seeking help for her action and described her behaviour as "absolutely ridiculous".
Magistrate Simon Brown said everybody gets to make one mistake, and that Malcome had made hers.
Malcolm was placed on good behaviour for a period of six months. No conviction was recorded.
A teenager may hold the world record for the most amount of expletives used towards a police officer, after he called a constable everything under the sun.
Jacob Ryan Coram, a 19-year-old man, pleaded guilty to using abusive language towards a police officer at the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutions said the offence was committed on July 9, 2022 at 4.30am at Brisbane Street and started when Coram was calling police officers "c--ts" and proceeded to call them "dickheads, f--heads and piggy c--ts".
Prosecutions said Coram was arrested for abusing police, and while he was being transported to the police station, he continued to hurl verbal abuse.
According to the prosecutor, while in the back of the police car, Coram called the constable a "c--t", "fat c--t", "dickhead", "f---ing fat c---ts", "f---ing dick-sucking dogs" and also told them to "suck a dick".
Coram represented himself in court and said he was disgusted in his actions and said he believed alcohol was a factor for his behaviour. He apologised in court for his offence.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Coram needed to find a way to socialise and control his drinking that doesn't involve getting in trouble with the cops, otherwise he could end up in jail.
Coram was convicted and fined $300 for his actions and was also ordered to pay a court levy fine of $71.40.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
