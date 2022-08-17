The Examiner
Teachers staged a walkout on Wednesday morning to protest heavy workloads and low pay.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 17 2022 - 7:00pm
TEACHING MOMENT: AEU president David Genford and Launceston College teacher Cameron Hindrum say the government must take notice. Picture: Paul Scambler

About thirty staff and teachers at Launceston College briefly walked off the job on Wednesday morning in protest over claims of government inaction to solve the state's intractable education crisis.

