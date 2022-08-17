Colin Garland or Jake Hinds, who will be the Tasmanian State League's leading goal-kicker for 2022?
The winner earns the Peter Hudson Medal, named in honour of the Hawthorn legend who kicked 727 goals in just 129 games in the AFL.
Garland holds a seven-goal lead heading into the final round but his side Clarence have the bye this weekend, while Hinds' Launceston face North Hobart.
Hinds has only played North Hobart once in the seniors this season, kicking four goals in their round-one match-up, while he was sensationally dropped for the round-eight clash against them.
He kicked two during his game in the development league and was back in the seniors a week later.
The 23-year-old's 52 goals for the season have come from only 13 games, missing three weeks through suspension alongside his stint in reserves.
His biggest haul for the season was a bag of 10 against Glenorchy as Launceston posted the competition's highest-ever score and biggest margin, defeating the Magpies 37.15 (237) to 1.3 (9).
While Hinds played his part in a team-based record, Garland finished his home-and-away season by breaking an individual one.
The Kangaroo kicked 13 goals in the side's win against Glenorchy last weekend, breaking the 12-goal record held by Jaye Bowden and James Charlesworth.
The massive effort, in which he kicked 13.5, was his second haul of 10-plus goals for the season and saw him finish the home-and-away season on 59 goals.
This season is the 34-year-old's fourth in the TSL since his AFL career of 141 games with Melbourne.
He returned to North Hobart in 2018 for two games and played a full season in 2019 to finish only six goals behind Glenorchy's Aiden Grace before moving to Clarence in 2021.
While Hinds wasn't picked up in the AFL draft after taking part in the state combine in 2017, he's also spent time playing interstate - playing for Southport in the NEAFL in 2019.
The two-horse race for the Hudson Medal means there will be a first-time winner.
Hinds could make sure it stays at Windsor Park with Launceston's Dylan Riley (2020 and 2021) and current coach Mitch Thorp (2018) having won the award recently.
Glenorchy's Grace and Bowden are the other winners in the past five years.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
