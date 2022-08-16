The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Old Scotch women's team to host Bridgenorth in NTFA semi-final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL TOGETHER: Old Scotch's Geoff Price, Frankie Strickland-Hugget, Maddie Pitt, Sarah Giles, Liz Dixon and Jonty Swallow at the NTCA Ground. Pictures: Rod Thompson

Old Scotch women's coach Deb Reynolds wholeheartedly raves about her club's united culture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.