Launceston have furthered their stance as premiership favourites by defeating the second-placed Tigers for the third time.
Getting the better of the visitors 16.18 (114) to 5.6 (36) at Windsor Park, the Blues were led by a "throwback" performance by Michael Musicka.
Advertisement
The reliable Blue kicked six goals, including three in the first quarter, having recently come back into the seniors after spending some time in the development league.
"He's obviously done that in the past but we've had to manage his loads a bit this year just to get him cherry ripe for the right time of year, which is important to us," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"It's a credit to him, he's got a young family but he's kept his head down bum up and the aim for him and Dylan [Riley] and guys like that is to get them right at the right time of year.
"We are just working through what our best 22 looks like, no Jobi [Harper] or Jake [Hinds] today, no Miller Hodge, so there are still some things that we need to work through."
Musicka's flying start led the Blues to a seven-goal lead at the opening break while Casey Brown kicked a 70-metre snag and Jackson Thurlow opened his bag of tricks.
"It was a professional performance when the game was there to be won," Thorp said.
"We had a big first quarter and then after that it was a little bit scratchy but the conditions were a little windy and quite muddy so overall I'm rapt with the performance."
Kingborough managed to slow the run of the Blues in the second term but they weren't able to take advantage of the Windsor Park breeze.
Musicka added his fourth after almost eight goal-less minutes before Tigers' Luke Graham and Launceston's Brodie Palfreyman traded goals to end the term.
The Blues were dominant in the third term but weren't able to find the big sticks despite locking the ball in their forward half as they kicked 3.7.
"Our goal-kicking after half-time, we kicked 6.14, so we probably let ourselves down a little bit in front of goal but I'd much prefer getting the shots on goal like we did.
"For the most part, the game was played in our half, which is what we want to achieve."
The Blues saw out the match by kicking three goals to two in the last, with Musicka ripping a snap through a pack early before missing two separate opportunities to make it seven or eight goals.
Prominent Tigers forward Tyler Carter added his second for the day to be their only multiple goal-kicker.
Advertisement
Stand-in captain Alec Wright was the Blues' best in Harper's absence, starring with his rebound off half-back, while Palfreyman kept plying his trade.
Fletcher Seymour topped all comers with 28 disposals, while young gun Bailey Gillow continued his rise with 24 touches, eight clearances and seven tackles.
Clarence's Colin Garland has a new TSL record to his name, following his 13-goal performance against Glenorchy.
As the Kangaroos bounded away 21.10 (136) to 2.8 (20) victors, the former Melbourne Demon broke the TSL record for most goals in a game, eclipsing Jaye Bowden and James Charlesworth's 12.
He could've had a mega day out, kicking 13.5 and having three assists inside the forward-50 as he kicked more than 10 goals for the second time this season.
Advertisement
Garland is now at the top of the Peter Hudson Medal tally with 59 goals, meaning Jake Hinds needs to kick eight next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.