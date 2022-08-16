The Tasmanian government has again refused to remove the use of Dorothy Dixer questions in Question Time despite calls from the Greens, Labor and independents.
Government backbenchers can ask four questions of their own ministers, but these are pre-written and generic, and result in ministers reading statements or using their time to criticise the opposition.
The Greens attempted to change the composition of Question Time on Tuesday to allow eight questions for Labor, three for the Greens and one each for independents, removing the use of Dorothy Dixers from government members.
They also wanted four-minute limits for answers and one minute for questions, as there is currently no set timeframe. This was almost achieved the last time parliament was prorogued, but resulted in a trade-off and the idea fell apart.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said at the moment government backbenchers could ask more questions than the Greens or independents.
She said this was a waste of parliament's time.
"It is an insult to democracy. It's an insult to the people who voted us into this place. It serves no purpose other than for the government to have some padding in Question Time to take the heat off the premier and ministers from actual questions," Ms O'Connor said.
"A government who has all the machinery of the communications unit, multiple advisers, social media channels, an advertising budget, uses this place in Question Time to try to persuade people that it's absolutely terrific.
"If you can't get a message out in four minutes, you need to go back to communications school."
The Greens have made multiple attempts to remove Dorothy Dixers during this term of government, but it has been rejected.
Labor supports the move, however.
Labor MHA Dean Winter said Question Time could be run better.
"Yes, we will support this. Yes, Dorothy Dixers are an absolute waste of our time when done in the way this government has been doing them," he said.
Government Leader of the House Nic Street referred to previous reasons the government had given in rejecting the Greens' proposal, which included concerns that backbenchers would have reduced representation.
The first Dorothy Dixer on Tuesday was asked by Bass Liberal MHA Lara Alexander which included that the government "had worked hard throughout the winter break" and ended in asking Premier Jeremy Rockliff to generally outline what the government had been doing.
The answer took about seven minutes and included a quip from Mr Rockliff about whether Labor leader Rebecca White had "permission" from "Nick and Dougie", a reference to the federal takeover of the party.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
