Launceston's under-14 division one footy side has been nominated for the team of the year category as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
The Blues just made the NTJFA grand final after defeating South Launceston 3.11 (29) to 1.2 (8) in a second semi-final at Prospect Park on Sunday.
They'll play South Launceston or Prospect in the big dance.
This Blues team has won the past three consecutive flags they've played in.
Launceston has enjoyed another stunning season.
They went through the home and away season undefeated and finished with a mammoth 412.73 percentage.
The Blues ended up 14 premiership points clear of the second-ranked Bulldogs.
The under-14 outfit scored 1102 points for and and only allowed 267 points against.
The nomination spoke of team members playing multiple positions and that their dedication to their club and team was commendable.
Meanwhile, the juniors are getting close to grand final day.
North Launceston and East Launceston will face-off in the under-16 boys' division one preliminary final this Sunday.
South Launceston progressed to grand final after beating North by three points.
East got through to the preliminary final after defeating Prospect by two points.
Deloraine will play on grand final day after downing South Launceston by five points in the under-16 boys' division two competition.
The Bulldogs will take on Longford in the preliminary final after the Tigers accounted for Scottsdale by 11 points.
East Launceston will play-off in the under-17 girls' decider and are waiting to see if they'll play Tamar or the Blues.
East beat Tamar by 14 points and the Blues got the job done against South Launceston by two points.
Scottsdale could meet South Launceston or the Blues in the under-14 boys' division two big dance.
The Magpies thumped South 10.15 (75) to 1.5 (11).
The Blues overcame Longford 6.4 (40) to 3.2 (20) to earn their spot in the preliminary bout.
South Launceston are already into the under-14 girls' grand final after defeating North Launceston by seven points.
North and Prospect will meet in the preliminary final after Prospect overcame Scottsdale by seven points.
South Launceston has made the under-12 boys' decider and will meet Launceston or Tamar.
The Bulldogs defeated the Blues by 74 points on Sunday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
