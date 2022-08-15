This weekend's NTFA finals venues locked-in for premier, div one

The NTFA has confirmed venues for the first weekend of the men's and women's premier divisions finals as well as the division one women's.
Grounds have also been locked-in for the second weekend of the division one men's finals.
Advertisement
Bracknell Recreation Ground on Saturday
Men's premier division qualifying finals
NTCA Ground on Saturday
Women's premier division first semi-final
Division one men's reserves first semi-final
Division one men's seniors second semi-final
Invermay Park on Saturday
Women's division one second semi-final
Division one men's second semi-final
Division one men's seniors semi-final
Advertisement
Youngtown Oval on Sunday
Under-18s elimination final
Women's division one first semi-final
Advertisement
Premier division elimination final
First named side to wear normal home shorts, second named side to wear white shorts in all grades.
Note the following changes for finals compared to normal roster season:
Match timings per quarter: Women's 16 minutes (no time on except for stretcher and/or blood rule).
Reserves: 22 minutes straight (no time on except for stretcher and/or blood rule).
Advertisement
Seniors: 18 minutes plus time on (as per laws of Australian Football).
In the event of any finals being drawn at the end of full-time there will be 2x5 minute periods played. If teams are still level at the end of extra time, an additional 2x5 minutes will be played and so on until a winner is determined.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.