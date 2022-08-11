The tireless efforts of the wildlife rehabilitation sector, dedicated, to caring for wildlife has now been formalised with the launch of the Tasmanian Wildlife Rehabilitation Sector Strategy and Action Plan 2022-24.
Wildlife rehabilitation is a specialised, often voluntary, and sometimes long-term process, requiring a significant investment of time and resources from wildlife rescuers, veterinarians, wildlife hospitals and wildlife rehabilitators across the State.
Launched at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, the community-led Strategy and Action Plan aims to forge a new pathway towards a stronger, more sustainable and well-supported sector that guides, inspires and unites all members of the sector to ensure the best outcomes for injured and orphaned wildlife in Tasmania.
A first for the State and supported by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, this much-anticipated Strategy and Action Plan has been developed by the sector and will be owned by the sector.
Primary Industries and Water minister Jo Palmer said that caring for injured Tasmanian wildlife was vital.
"Our Government allocated $460,000 over four years in the 2021-22 Tasmanian Budget to assist the sector to build its capacity and become sustainable over the longer term, as well as to support care and services for injured and orphaned wildlife across the State," she said.
"These funds have helped develop the Wildlife Rehabilitation Sector Strategy and will also help support its implementation.
"I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the Coordinating Body members, who have volunteered over the past 12 months to consult and develop this ambitious Strategy."
Ms Palmer said that feedback was given to build the Strategy
"The Coordinating Body undertook extensive consultation including through an online survey, a series of workshops across the State and incorporating feedback on a draft Strategy," she said.
"The Strategy is an important step towards improved outcomes for our injured and orphaned wildlife, and I look forward to following the Strategy's progress as it is implemented."
The Strategy and Action Plan can be found on the NRE Tas website.
Information on how to report injured and orphaned wildlife can be found at dpipwe.tas.gov.au/wildlife-management/caring-for-wildlife/injured-and-orphaned-wildlife or ring Bonorong Wildlife Rescue on 0447 264 625 (all hours).
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
