The action on the field will be about more than the four points on offer for NTFA sides across the divisions as the league dedicates the round to domestic violence support.
The league will mark it's first Domestic Violence Awareness Round which is aimed at raising support and awareness about the important cause.
Advertisement
The NTFA wants to raise $10,000 for Launceston women's shelter, Magnolia Place, to help them provide short-term accommodation for those experiencing domestic or family violence. The shelter also helps women and children facing homlessness.
Players in all NTFA competitions will wear special armbands to mark the round and raise awareness with South Launceston's Youngtown Oval hosting a gala day of NTFAW football.
Longford's Luke Murfitt-Cowen said it was important to bring awareness to important community causes.
"Domestic violence is very prevalent in our society, probably more than people realise," he said.
"The more we can support domestic violence victims and give them support, it's going to help us a long way going forward.
"[As a police officer] we do attend a lot of domestic related incidents, it's probably gotten worse and worse each year, so for the NTFA competition to acknowledge that and try and support the agencies doing their best to support those victims is a good thing."
Domestic violence is very prevalent in our society, probably more than people realise- Luke Murfitt-Cowen
South Launceston's Lisa Patterson said the Bulldogs were proud to be supporting the round with the gala day at Youngtown Oval on Saturday.
"We're very big on supporting and giving back to our community, regardless of the charity or organisation we're supporting at the time, we really are embracing being involved in it," she said.
"We're very much about giving back and if we can do something small to support a cause than regardless of what it is we're happy to be involved.
"It's a conversation that is really prevalent in our communities at the moment ... and it was something that we wanted to jump on board and support due to knowing how important it is."
Murfitt-Cowen added: "Football in the north of the state is really powerful, there's a lot of strong communities.
"Football clubs are a really safe environment I find where people can talk about other issues so the more we can support people that are going through things within footy clubs is great."
Donations can be made to the GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/domestic-violence-awareness-round.
After 17 rounds and 68 games, three matches will determine the finals picture in the NTFA premier division.
George Town hold their destiny in their own hands as they aim to provide their fans an early Christmas gift with finals action for the first time in around a decade.
The Saints need a win against an in-form Longford - who have claimed seven consecutive wins - to avoid waiting on other results from Hillwood and Scottsdale.
Advertisement
"We're looking forward to the challenge, our destiny is in our hands, win and we're in so we won't be taking a backwards step," George Town co-coach Joel Coad said.
"We've been playing some good patches without getting the results ... we'll need a four quarter effort to secure the finals berth that we're desperate for."
When the two sides squared-off in round nine, the Saints rolled Longford by four points as part of the six-game-run from George Town which catapulted them into the finals conversation.
OTHER NEWS: Guard's season over, Griffin back this week
It is a result that Longford are aware of as they chase an eighth straight win. A win and Bracknell's result could have the Tigers as an outside shot of the minor premiership.
"They rolled us last time we played down there so they're looking to secure their finals spot and we're looking to secure second position so it'll be a great battle," Longford's Luke Murfitt-Cowen said.
Advertisement
Our destiny is in our hands- Joel Coad on George Town's finals chances
Hillwood's finals hopes are more convoluted as they need the Saints and Magpies' results to go their way and beat Rocherlea for the first time this season to secure a chance.
Targeting a return to finals after missing the action last season, the Sharks are prepped for a massive last act.
"It's going to take our whole 22 to play their role to get the job done," Hillwood coach Jake Pearce said.
"We're just hoping to play our brand of football and hopefully if we can do that the result will take care of itself, however, we know there's a big challenge that lays ahead.
"We've taken a huge leap forward as a football club and it's a credit to the boys and the football club."
Advertisement
Last time they played, Rocherlea's dominant second quarter separated the two sides with the Tigers winning by 26 as Zane Brown kicked five goals.
The Tigers are hunting form with top-three locked up.
"We are looking to find some of our best football heading into finals so it should be a cracking contest," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"We are keen to get back up at home and finish the year off in what is pretty much a mini-final [and] we welcome the challenge."
There will be plenty on the line when Scottsdale venture to Bracknell as the Magpies make an eleventh hour bid to fly into finals.
Advertisement
The Magpies would need the Saints' results to go their way and conquer the reigning premiers at their Bracknell fortress to make it. The Redlegs are a victory seeking to tie up the minor premiership.
Last time these sides played, the Redlegs triumphed to the tune of 43 points as Corry Goodluck kicked four goals.
Deloraine and Bridgenorth will be looking to end their seasons on a high as the Parrots head out to Roo Park.
The two sides occupy the bottom two spots on the table but both tasted success last weekend with the Deloraine getting their first win of the season and Bridgenorth notching their second consecutive win.
Last time these two sides played, the Parrots won by 55 points as Rohan Sergeant kicked six goals in a dominant display.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.