A Dani Gunton brace has seen Launceston United defeat Olympia 2-0 in a mid-week Women's Super League fixture.
Played on Tuesday night as a catch-up fixture due to COVID-19, co-coach Frank Compton was pleased to get the game done as "it was becoming a bit of a hassle".
He was even happier to get the win, with last week marking United's first loss since August 2021.
"That was really important and we stressed to the girls that if we can play good football as well, that would be a bonus," Compton said.
"We didn't necessarily do that as much as we wanted to but when you look through the players that we didn't have available, we were quite happy that a lot of our younger players got significant game time.
"They would have taken a lot from that, including two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old keeper, so it was pretty good."
United were able to give a debut start to Ava Farquhar, whose twin sister Neve is a first-term regular but has been out with illness in recent weeks.
Goalkeeper Sydney Carnie also came back from illness, with Jazlin Venn fulfilling her spot between the posts in the past three games.
Teenager Elodie Gray, who has been on the edge of the squad, also put in a strong performance as Gunton was the match-winner.
The reliable scorer took her season's tally to 13, just three behind former teammate and Perth Glory striker Ellie La Monte, kicking both of her goals in the last 10 minutes of the first half.
Both goals came in similar circumstances, running onto long, accurate passes from Adilat Otto before Gunton worked her way past the opposing goal-keeper who had run out to meet her.
Reflecting on the contest, Compton praised Olympia, who are winless this season.
"We are really glad that Olympia also came and credit to them, I think they played a really good match and they can hopefully take confidence in that to keep fighting because it's been a long season for them," he said.
"If they play like they did [Tuesday], they're not too far away and commitment will then be the next issue and hopefully these issues don't arise in the future for them."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
