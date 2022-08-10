The Examiner
Launceston United back on winners' list with mid-week Olympia win

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 10 2022 - 6:15am
Sharp: Launceston United's Dani Gunton scored twice in their win over Olympia. Picture: Craig George

A Dani Gunton brace has seen Launceston United defeat Olympia 2-0 in a mid-week Women's Super League fixture.

