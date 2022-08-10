It's all happening for the Launceston Tornadoes ahead of their final game of the home-and-away season.
On the one hand, there's the excitement of star player Kelsey Griffin returning to the line-up for the first time since June 26.
Advertisement
But on the other hand, Micah Simpson will miss the rest of the season after breaking her wrist against Sandringham on Saturday in NBL1 South.
On top of that, the Torns have a must-win game against Hobart on Friday at 6pm at Kingborough Sports Centre to secure a finals place.
"It was early in the fourth quarter, I went to take a charge and stepped in front," Simpson said of her injury.
"I fell back pretty hard and put my wrist down to try and stop the fall but I broke it instead.
"I broke my radius and I'm in a cast for six weeks and then back into some rehab.
"I'm out for the finals which is disappointing."
It's a blow for the Tornadoes given the influence Simpson has had this season.
The guard averages 10 points per game and four rebounds and plays high minutes.
It's clear how she important she is to the side's structure.
"It's a bit frustrating, especially the timing of it all but we've had so many injuries this year," she said.
"We'll just figure out ways to still help the team and be a part of it and hopefully we can bring it home this year."
Simpson had set herself for a big 2022 campaign.
"I took the off-season really seriously and knuckled down," she said.
"I tried to get in the best shape possible and I think the theme this year was 'opportunity'.
"There was so much opportunity with injuries and players going out and then coming back in.
"I just tried to make the most of that and was grateful I spent that time in the off-season getting right so I could show it in the season when I did get that opportunity."
Advertisement
Captain Keely Froling said it was disappointing to lose Simpson after such a great season.
Griffin, who has been in the US on personal leave, will return to Launceston on Thursday.
"Kelsey will train Thursday night, play Friday, and be here for the weekend as well. So it'll be great to have her back in the group," Froling said.
"She's another big body which is great because we're quite small at the moment and she helps on the boards and helps with leadership as we're a really young group.
"And it's hard in these situations when there's pressure as well, it's a lot for people that haven't played before and how young we are.
"So it'll be great to have her leadership, experience and that calming effect as well."
Advertisement
The Torns are eager to bounce back after losing 87-76 against Sandringham.
I'm out for the finals which is disappointing.- Micah Simpson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.