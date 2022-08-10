Perth has re-signed 15 players for the next three years including 2022 best and fairest winner Billy Walker.
The group also consists of Jakob Williams, Will Haley, Jake Smith, Joel Murray, Tarkyn Coppleman, James Newsum, Colby Granger, Harry Moss, Drew McIntosh, Ali Jammas, Matthew Rigby, Prashant Reddy, Ryan Smith and Jimmy Harris.
Advertisement
Jez Ziemkiewicz, who doubles as the club's fitness coach, has also signed on for one more year.
"There were a lot of guys who we're unsigned who were happy to sign on again and make it for three years," new coach Jade Selby said.
"And there's a number of guys that were signed for next year that were happy to go again and make it now for three years to coincide.
"Which is a nice vote of confidence."
Plenty of youngsters are among the group and Selby said there would be more re-signings to announce in coming weeks.
"A couple of others have (re-signed) as well since Saturday (best and fairest count)," he said.
"And there'll be a number of others that are still signed for a year but are looking to make that longer as well.
"There'll be more announcements from the group soon once that all happens."
Selby has just signed on as the club's new coach for three years.
He's pleased the players want to stick around for what's to come.
"We've had an okay year but we didn't make finals," he said.
"But it just shows the guys want to do the hard work and stay loyal which is a great trait.
"It can be tough sometimes to stay at the same club, especially if they haven't had a lot of success recently.
"It is a vote of confidence they're prepared to do the hard work now and we'll just see what we can do as a group and who knows what that is."
Selby explained most of the players lived in Launceston.
"A few of them (live local) but a lot of them come from around town," he said.
Advertisement
"Jakob Williams grew up in the town. His father and grandfather played a truckload of games with the club and are club greats.
"He's got his mates that have been out there and they're all prepared to stay on.
"They all live pretty close. Perth fortunately is only 10 to 15 minutes out - it's almost extension of the city these days with that highway.
"So that's a good thing as well because it's not too far out."
Walker won the senior best and fairest in a count that came down to the final game.
Selby said Walker started the year at centre half-back but moved into the ruck out of necessity.
Advertisement
"He became our number one ruck very quickly and played really well and competed all the time," he said.
"He took some really good contested marks throughout the season."
Key forward Jake Smith was runner-up after a strong backend of the season.
"He provided that real target for us up forward and if he didn't mark it, he generally hit it to ground," Selby said.
"He played some really good football late and kicked a couple of bags of six and a five in the last few games."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.