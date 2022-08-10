The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Perth Magpies re-sign players as they build for future

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMITTED: Perth's Jakob Williams in action against Old Scotch earlier this year. He's among the group of players who have re-signed. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Perth has re-signed 15 players for the next three years including 2022 best and fairest winner Billy Walker.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.