The Interchange: Excitement building ahead of first finals in years

I've been a sports journalist the past four years but haven't seen a local footy finals series since 2019.
I covered the Warrnambool and District league in Victoria in 2020 and 2021 and there was no senior season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 season ultimately ended on the Friday evening before the first round of finals due to a statewide lockdown.
So it's fair to say I'm pumped for the Northern Tasmanian Football Association finals and it's a relief the division one seniors will be kicking off this weekend.
While most Victorians haven't seen local finals for years, it's worth reflecting on what happened in Northern Tasmania in recent years.
The NTFA season was called off in June 2020 but was resurrected as an opt-in competition three weeks later.
Ten clubs from across the premier and division one competitions took part in the inaugural NTFA shield which featured seniors, under-21's and women's.
The season went from July to September with two rounds of finals.
Deloraine won the men's decider, Scottsdale claimed the women's and George Town secured the under-21 boys' flag.
The Tasmanian State League men's and women's competitions also went ahead in condensed form that year and Launceston took out both premierships.
Then 2021 saw a return to normal proceedings.
What am I looking forward to about finals given the drought?
As a reporter, it feels just as much finals time for me as the players and coaches.
I also want to bring my best and ramp up the coverage which involves previews, profiles and delving into club history and heritage.
There's a buzz in the office as we talk about who might win it and which team is the premiership smokey.
On top of that, there's discussion about which ground suits which team better.
There's intrigue around selection and inevitably handy players will wind up injured.
Who steps up in their absence?
Is it a teenager who has had an unreal debut season or a veteran that winds back the clock?
Community spirit is at the forefront during the week with volunteers making signs, pom-poms or banners in the background.
Club dinners also go to another level on Thursday night, particularly before the big dance.
Hundreds can end up in the clubrooms to hear the final team read out while scoffing down a hearty meal.
There's electricity in the air on grand final day.
Youngsters can be spotted wearing their mum or dad's number on their back as they race around the fence with their mates.
Spectators weave through the crowd as anthems like Holy Grail and Up There Cazaly play over the PA system between matches.
Coaches save their best speeches for last.
The Power mentor pulled his troops in tight at three-quarter time of a close decider.
"I need you now to think about the motivation we've got," he said.
"The people who pour their heart and soul into this club, I want you to think about how they're going to describe us at the end of this 30 minutes.
"What are they going to say about you as an individual and us as a team."
He took it up a notch for the final sentence: "Make sure every effort, every contest, everything you do in the next 30 minutes means after this game the people here say you're ruthless, they say you were selfless and they say you're a winner."
Elated Kolora-Noorat players sung their song in the middle of the ground while surrounded by those fans after the game.
I fondly remember the O'Sullivan family getting a photo not long after. Brian O'Sullivan had six grandsons playing in Kolora-Noorat's team that day.
It's these types of stories I'd love to hear this finals series and encourage people to get in touch to help make the coverage a premiership-winning performance too.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
