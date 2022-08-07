It was a day of upsets in the premier division with the underdogs stealing the show on Saturday to create an enthralling chase for the finals.
Deloraine saved their best for the penultimate round of the season to secure their first win of the campaign against George Town at Blue Gum Park.
The Saints paid for their inaccuracy in front of goal in the 9.4 (58) to 4.19 (43) as the Roos took full advantage and open up the win tally.
The Saints had a two-goal lead at the opening break but kicked one goal to four in the next two terms to find themselves leading by a point at the final change.
While George Town would rue their missed opportunities in windy conditions, the Roos had their radar tuned to the goals with a four goal to one final quarter as they kicked with the wind to seal their first points of the season.
"We finally got the wood off our back, it was a huge team effort ... it was very pleasing to see all our players playing their role for longer periods," Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe said.
"Huge wrap for everyone involved this season and finally some reward for effort."
Tyson Gardam kicked three goals for the Roos while Lochie Dornauf kicked two and featured in the best players along with Johnny Elmer.
Zach Burt kicked two for the Saints while Angus Jefferies was their best player.
There was another upset at Bridgenorth as the Parrots squawked and ruled the roost against South Launceston 12.13 (85) to 12.9 (81).
In the Bulldogs' final game of the roster season, it was the Bridgenorth who came home the strongest after leading at every change at Parrot Park.
Rohan Sergeant (five goals) and Jordon Partridge (four) would be the toast of Bridgenorth after the pair kicked nine goals between them as the Parrots held on to a four-point lead for their third win of the season.
Billy Jack was instrumental in the midfield while Declan Boyd, Thomas Templeton and Josh Boyd were in the Parrots' best players.
Jordan Tepper was the Bulldogs' best and kicked three goals with Cody Lowe and Dylan Johnston in the best players.
Bracknell took a major step towards the minor premiership as they accounted for Hillwood 17.14 (116) to 6.9 (45).
Tasked with swimming with the Sharks at Shark Park, the Redlegs proved more than able with a five-goal lead at the opening break.
The reigning premiers' third-term display - where they kicked five goals to one - extinguished any hopes that Hillwood had given the Sharks kicked three goals to seven for the second half.
Lachlan Pearn and Jarod Tapsell were the Redlegs' best while Samuel Goodluck kicked five goals. Zac Oldenhof and Alistair Taylor kicked two apiece for the Sharks with Mack Blazely and Jesse Warren in their best players.
Longford maintained an outside chance of taking the minor premiership with their win over Scottsdale 9.7 (61) to 8.6 (54).
While the Tigers would need a win against George Town, a slight percentage boost and the Redlegs' result to go their way, Longford navigated the conditions at the Magpies' nest for their seventh consecutive win.
"We started strongly, but to Scottsdale's credit, they started to win the contested ball in the middle of the ground and got the game back on their terms," Longford coach Beau Thorp said.
"I was proud of the boys' resilience in the last quarter and it shows the maturity of the group that we were able to find a way to grind out a win away from home."
Josh Frankcombe joined Jacob Wiggers and Jaidyn Harris in Longford's best players while Oliver Chugg kicked three goals.
Kyle Lanham kicked two goals for the Magpies while James Hayward (two goals), Ethan Petterwood and Mitchell Bennett were in the best players.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
