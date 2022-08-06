Hawthorn were tested but had plenty to celebrate on Saturday as they defeated Gold Coast Suns 10.10 (70) to 8.15 (63) at UTAS Stadium.
Honouring Peter Hudson's legacy by renaming the Southern end as well as celebrating skipper Ben McEvoy's 250th game, the Hawks saw Jack Gunston kick five goals in the win.
The victory wasn't without some challenge, however, with the Suns getting within a goal in the final quarter before the Hawks held on.
Gunston got the home team off to a blinding start, a key aim throughout the week, kicking the first two goals of the game despite going against the breeze.
Despite his height, his crumbing talents showed with both goals before the Suns were able to use the wind to their advantage through Jeremy Sharp on the run.
McEvoy was swarmed as he added a goal in his 250th game, which was quickly followed by Elijah Hollands kicking the third goal of his young AFL career.
Much to their delight after a slow start last week, the Hawks took an eight-point lead into the second quarter as they swung around to receive the breeze with them.
Gunston kicked his third and his fourth and set up another in the second term as the Hawks managed to extend their lead to 21 points at the main break thanks to a five-goal to three quarter.
They led 8.8 (56) to 5.5 (35) at the main break as the Suns bit back with a goal in the dying seconds to Tasmanian Levi Casboult.
The teams split the difference in the third quarter, both kicking two goals to set up for a mouth-watering last term.
One of those was Gunston's fifth, marking in the square before converting, while Suns young gun Hollands continued to make a name for himself with a classy goal on the run.
The Suns caused a scare in the last as Nick Holman goaled but back-to-back misses from key forward targets Casboult and Mabior Chol proved costly in the end.
Mac Andrew missed out on the full as he was going for his first career goal in just his second game and David Swallow missed on the run, bringing it to within a single kick.
Unfortunately for the Suns, the Hawks' defence stood up when they needed to, with several big marks and a massive Connor Nash tackle saving the game.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
