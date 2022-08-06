Launceston's big forward guns fired as the Blues defeated Clarence 16.12 (108) to 10.7 (67) at Bellerive Oval.
Jackson Thurlow kicked five goals, Jake Hinds four and Dylan Riley three as the Blues showed why they've won back-to-back premierships in the battle of first versus third.
Former Cat and Swan Thurlow kicked three in the first term to set the tone before he was joined by his two goal-kicking partners in what was Riley's highest scoring output since returning from his ACL injury.
"It's been a bit of a slow burn for Dyl, he's been frustrated at times but we've seen some really promising signs in the last month," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"I think today was another step in the right direction and our aim is for him to be up and firing fully in a month's time."
Riley has won the Peter Hudson Medal for the league's leading goal-kicker in both of the Blues' premiership seasons - 2020 and 2021.
Since returning in round four, he has played several roles across both development league and seniors.
Another Blue that produced his best performance since injury was Jay Blackberry.
The competition's games record-holder was named the Blues' best on ground in his fifth game back from a broken jaw suffered against Clarence in round five.
Thorp also praised the efforts of Alec Wright, Jamieson House, the recently re-signed Joe Groenewegen and Hinds, with House keeping former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland to just one shot on goal for the day.
The win was even sweeter for the Blues as they did it without skipper Jobi Harper, who missed with work commitments for the third time this season.
"We plan a fair way out when we do have him and don't have him. Some of our younger guys have been able to get more midfield minutes in his absence," Thorp said.
"Most teams at this time of year have key personnel out so we sort of view it like an injury as opposed to work, we get him back in the next week or two so we are looking forward to having him back in the side."
If they are able to get him back next week, it will be a huge inclusion as Launceston host the second-placed Tigers at Windsor Park in a top-of-the-table clash.
After the Blues won the first quarter, Clarence proved to be a tough side to fully get rid of - kicking three goals to two in the third term.
Jacques Barwick, Sam Green and skipper Jarrod Harper all kicked two goals each, with Green coming off the back of arguably his best game at TSL level.
He collected 36 disposals, took 12 marks, had 29 hit-outs and 12 clearances as an under-sized ruckman against North Hobart last week.
This week he was named third in their best players before James Holmes and James Bealey, while Lachlan Borsboom, Barwick and Baxter Norton also featured.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
