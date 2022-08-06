The Northern Hawks capped their perfect season with the immaculate result as they won the opens title at the Silverdome.
The premiers beat Cripps 68-36 in front of a packed crowd in Launceston as they atoned for last season's grand final heartbreak.
Cripps opened proceedings but Monique Dufty got the first tip and the familiar combination of Danni Pickett to Ashlea Mawer ensured the Hawks had the first goal of the decider.
Cripps' pressure was obvious after they settled with the defensive unit shifting side to side as the Hawks had to work for their scoring opportunities.
The visitors had a similarly gruelling time working into their attacking opportunities with Dufty and the Hawks' defensive unit creating multiple possession changes despite Cripps' Grace Pullen shooting accurately.
Arguably, Mawer and Pickett's understanding of each other in the circle, showcased by some sharp assists, was key to the Hawks staying in front by four goals at the first break. The East Tamar Primary School teacher was greeted by chants of 'Ms Mawer' each time she scored in the opening term, which turned out to be a regular occurrence.
Within a blink of an eye, the Hawks had grown their lead to nine goals in the opening stages of the second term. The Hawks were relentless from the attacking to defensive third with Gemma Poke rolled into goal-keeper and created critical turnovers and a rebound which helped grow their lead.
Cripps' Katia Howell kept her side alive with some accurate shooting and crafty feeds to Pullen. The Hawks' lead shortened to six goals with five minutes to the main break but the Cripps' attack was smothered by Lynette Childs and Poke, who were playing the quarter of their lives. When Pickett sunk a long goal with a minute to go and brought the Hawks to a double-digit lead, the crowd was in raptures.
The Hawks' press across the court kept delivering a return on investment in the third term. It was highlighted by Courtney Treloar's intercept leading to a Mawer goal before the former added another to make a 17-goal deficit. Mawer's ability to follow-up on loose balls from missed shots was something the visitors lacked especially when Dufty subbed into goal-keeper and hoovered up Cripps' misses.
The 'Ms Mawer' chant seemed to catch on by the third term as the 26-year-old's impact on the game became undeniable especially when she took the Hawks beyond a 20-goal lead.
The final term was played out in similar fashion to the preceding ones as the crowd jovially cheered on the Hawks' march to the title and invented a dance and chant in Poke's honour. For their part, the Hawks concluded their unbeaten season with a Mawer goal on the siren.
The grand final win ensures the Hawks have won 20 consecutive games in the Tasmanian Netball League's opens season.
Ashlea Mawer was awarded the MVP award for the grand final to underline her dominant showing but the attacker said it was a team effort.
"I don't think I could have got the ball if our defenders didn't get turnovers and with all the pressure through the mid-court," she said.
She praised her teammates for their efforts across the 60 minutes.
"It feels amazing, I think that we wanted it and to come out and play like we did and just get around each other and enjoy the game was really nice," Mawer said.
"We're so connected on-court as well as off court, it's really cliche to say that we're best friends but we really are, we're just a big family."
For Cripps - the team who rose from third place to the TNL's grand stage - there is plenty to look back on from their groundbreaking season.
The Southern side managed to beat the Cavaliers for the first time in around a decade enroute to the grand final while the decider appearance was their first in opens since 2014.
"I think we were great last week [against Cavs], but I think it shows where we're at in terms of our journey and trying to win the premiership," Cripps coach Aaron Pidgeon said.
"To play like that one week and then go so far off the mark today has been disappointing but I think our best is good enough."
With their 19-and-unders winning their grand final and players like first-year opens defender Hannah Vinen, the future seems bright for Cripps Waratah ahead of next season.
"I said to the girls after the game, if we walk away and hang our heads because it wasn't what we wanted to then we've achieved nothing," Pidgeon said.
"So I think there is fire in the belly and while a lot of people will walk away from today and say 'enjoy the off-season', we'll actually go and do a deep debrief of the game to try and figure out what we can learn.
"Because if we learn nothing we won't improve."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
