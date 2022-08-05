City Mission will increase security presence if required in response to concerns from the homeless community.
In a statement on Friday, City Mission said Safe Space Launceston had several security measures, including strengthened doors, cameras, duress alarms and had staff trained in de-escalation procedures to handle incidents.
Advertisement
Members of Launceston's homeless community have shared how they no longer feel safe at Safe Space, with one vowing to never return following the incidents witnessed while there.
Others detailed violence and anti-social behaviour, lack of security and the lack of privacy, which meant they preferred to pitch a tent outside than go to Safe Space.
"City Mission acknowledges that there is always room for improvement, but the continuous use by clients, many returning repeatedly, would reinforce that Safe Space is indeed a good alternative for those in need," they said.
"Incidents do arise, however our care for the clients and the community, means it is better they are handled in our environment, rather than left un-managed outside of the service."
The statement said every client and comment was managed well, but sometimes responses to feedback took longer than expected. And incidents could arise when clients come in already frustrated about their situation.
"Some people come into the service with frustration at their circumstances, and our dedicated team will try and work with each client on an individual basis to improve their capacity to make their own choices about working through the challenges they are in. Some of this work will revolve around their personal safety and well-being," they said.
Safe Space Launceston provides warmth, shelter, beds and well trained staff, along with meals, showers and laundry amenities to clients who are sleeping rough.
"Nobody is compelled or forced to come into the service, but each night between 20 and 33 people do because it meets their current need."
"Safe Space tries to meet the needs of people who have been unable to access other housing options, so it is designed to be readily available to as many people as reasonably as possible. We recognise that this presents times when the balance between caring for the individual can challenge the care of others in the space.
"We're always open to learning and listening to our clients and will continue to talk with them and also the other Safe Space services operating in the state to ensure there is continual improvement in the services."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.