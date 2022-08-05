The Examiner
Todd Dudley recognised for Landcare Award

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 5 2022
Bush regenerator named as Tasmania's finalist for National Landcare Award

Involved in Landcare activities in Tasmania since 1991, Todd Dudley has been a lifelong bush regenerator and ecological restoration practitioner.

