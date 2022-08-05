Bush regenerator named as Tasmania's finalist for National Landcare Award

Involved in Landcare activities in Tasmania since 1991, Todd Dudley has been a lifelong bush regenerator and ecological restoration practitioner.
He was responsible for the establishment of both the North East Bioregional Network and the North East Tasmania Land Trust and has facilitated the protection of land and the undertaking of landscape scale restoration projects.
Mr Dudley has been named as the Tasmanian finalist for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award.
The winner will be announced at the 2022 National Landcare Awards to be held in Sydney on August 24.
Now in its 30th year, the National Landcare Awards is an opportunity to celebrate and honour Landcare champions from urban and rural communities excelling in sustainable agricultural practices, environmental protection, conservation of land and waterways, coastlines and biodiversity.
Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said he was thrilled to see this years' finalists ongoing commitment to landcare and the significant impact their work has had on their local communities.
"In these challenging times it is fantastic to see dedicated landcarers like these eight finalists continuing to achieve so much for our environment through landcare," said Dr Norrish.
"Their collective success showcases the breadth of landcare work being done across the country to combat climate change, protect our waterways, build community resilience, and so much more.
Minister for Agriculture, Senator Murray Watt, said the Australian Government was impressed by the calibre of candidates for the award this year and congratulated the nominees on their efforts.
"These past years have been incredibly difficult for all Australians, but each one of these Individual award finalists has overcome the challenges and continued to deliver for our communities and environment," said Minister Watt.
"Their unwavering commitment to landcare and to bringing communities together to give back to the environment is a testament to the strength, resilience and mateship of the tens of thousands of landcarers across Australia."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
