Police are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted an empty house in Launceston's CBD.

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:37am, first published August 4 2022 - 10:20pm
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted an empty house in Canning Street, Launceston, early Friday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

