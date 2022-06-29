The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Residents have raised concerns over loss of possible bushland and wildlife with golf club development

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 29 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESERVE: Andrew Smith and Helen Tai are concerned over loss of wildlife and native trees. Picture: Alison Foletta

Residents are fighting to change an incoming development to save native vegetation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.