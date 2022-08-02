Alleged attempted arsonist yet to plead

A St Leonards man who allegedly lobbed a Molotov cocktail at an Invermay Road business told the Launceston Magistrates Court he and a co-accused were going to prove they had been set up
Mark Justin Cavanagh, 39, appeared for the fourth time without making a plea.
He told Magistrate Sharon Cure he had been let down by lawyers "again".
He said he had been trying to get through to lawyers and had to rush around and find one "here" [Launceston].
Ms Cure told him he was appearing on serious matters and suggested he get legal representation.
"These are matters that will have to go to the Supreme Court," she said.
"This is your fourth appearance."
Mr Cavanagh is charged with attempted arson at Merv Gray Auto Parts on April 8.
He has also been accused of driving at a police officer who tried to apprehend him, court documents show.
It is alleged Mr Cavanagh threw a container full of petrol with a cloth wick.
Police also allege he threw a tyre lever at a $2000 window of the same business about 11pm on April 7. The actions comprise the allegation of destroying property.
Police also allege Mr Cavanagh drove twice while unlicensed on April 7 and April 8 on Invermay Road.
Mr Cavanagh also appeared on a charge of evading police by seeking to avoid apprehension or interception by a police officer who had called him to stop and made a gesture to stop.
Police allege he was seeking to avoid apprehension on the offence of attempted arson when he drove a motor vehicle at the officer committing the offence of assault a police officer.
A 37-year-old woman, Maria Luisa Marquez, who was also charged with attempted arson did not plead on Tuesday.
Mr Cavanagh made a number of statements to the court about the case saying he had screenshots of people antagonising him and video evidence.
He said it wasn't him who did it and claimed people had threatened him.
"Police haven't investigated," he said.
"Its destroying out lives and our business," he said.
"Mr Cavanagh, be quiet," Ms Cure said.
"This is not appropriate that you tell me this now, this is a mention.
"Don't come here demanding things, go and get some representation and we can progress it."
He said he had a business to run Redline Car Care and customers were reliant on him.
Ms Cure varied some of his bail conditions after he submitted the refurbishment of the Launceston Police station made checking in difficult.
He claimed poilce were visiting at 2.30am to check his curfew.
Ms Cure adjourned the case until September 27 for plea.
