The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Fire and Fog to be held for first time, celebrating Tasmanian food and drink

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRE: Michael Bernhagen and Madi Biggelaar at Civic Square ahead of the Fire and Fog event. Picture: Rod Thompson

As part of the upcoming agriCULTURED Festival, one event has organisers excited to get the fire burning in terms of getting out in Launceston in the middle of winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.