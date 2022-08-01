As part of the upcoming agriCULTURED Festival, one event has organisers excited to get the fire burning in terms of getting out in Launceston in the middle of winter.
With Launceston truly in the midst of winter, a new food and music event is coming to celebrate the cold and encourage Northern Tasmanian's to embrace the cold.
As part of Launceston Central City's winter campaign Winterlicious, people and promotions manager of City Prom Madi Biggelaar said that they were hoping Fire and Fog will become an annual event.
"It's guaranteed to run for three years and hopefully from there into the future as well, as winter time is a known time for hospitality and events to start to see a reduction in customers and bookings," she said.
"So this event is something exciting to get people into the city during winter and hopefully after the event people stick around and visit some bars and places in the heart of Launceston to keep supporting businesses.
"It's one of those spaces that we forget sometimes how well it can be used until we see it really activated. We have some great entertainment coming too with the Circus School doing fun activities for the kids.
Ms Biggelaar said she hopes it will open up Civic Square for more events throughout the year.
"I hope people come through and they see Civic Square and Launceston's CBD as a place for events," she said.
"There will be lots of fire pits at Fire and Fog to beat the cold. We hope for it to be a great event for people to gather and celebrate Tassie products in Launceston."
Showcasing local food vendors, entertainment and local alcohols the event is aiming to showcase the best of Tasmania.
Curating the drinks on offer is the owner of The Barrel Collective Michael Bernhagen.
"We will be organising three different bars spread out throughout Civic Square on the night," he said.
"There will be a gin garden cocktail bar and two main bars.
"The menu will be highlighting Tasmanian products, mainly from the North but there will be some products from down South as well."
Fire and Fog will be held on August 5 from 5pm to 11pm at Civic Square. Entry $20
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
