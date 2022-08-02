The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Junior Sport

Tasmania hopes for return wins at under-16 national hockey champs

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES UP: Launceston's Oliver Stebbings looks to find a teammate at the under-16 national championships. Picture: Alex Nicholson, Hobart Photographic Society

Tasmania's under-16 medal hopes in the boys' national championships met their biggest challenge on Tuesday in Hobart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.