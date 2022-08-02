Northern Tasmanian cricketers Emma Manix-Geeves and Jarrod Freeman are enjoying giving back to the community.
The pair visited Trevallyn Primary School on Monday and Riverside Primary on Tuesday as a part of Cricket Tasmania's community cricket blitz.
The visit was extra special for 21-year-old Manix-Geeves, who went to Trevallyn as a child.
"When I was playing [at that age] I was still playing in boys' teams and the Tasmanian Roar at the time weren't fully professional," she said.
"It's great to be fully professional now personally and use the platform that we have to get out and promote cricket and importantly for me, girls' cricket.
"It's definitely one of favourite times of the year to get around the state and see all of the kids and get our brand of cricket out there."
Manix-Geeves' journey over the last few seasons has been well-documented.
Dropped from her Tigers' contract in 2020, the keeper-batter joined the Greater Northern Raiders and has won consecutive Kim Fazackerley Medals as the Cricket Tasmania Premier League's best player.
She announced her arrival on the Australian domestic scene last year with an unbeaten maiden century in the WNCL final as the state claimed its first title.
"I think there's definitely a different feel [around the group], we've got a few new people in as well, a bit of a different side and it's unknown territory being the hunted I guess," she said.
"We're sticking to our processes and we're working as hard as we ever have to go back to back. Everyone's chasing us this time, we are chasing that feeling of the final again and hopefully we can get that."
The Riverside Cricket Club player, who was the first female to play in Cricket North's first-grade men's competition, has also signed with the Hobart Hurricanes this season.
If she plays, it will add to her five matches from WBBL05, where she didn't bat.
"I think it's going to be great, we've got a great list on paper but it's all about how we play on the ground together," Manix-Geeves said.
"It's no secret that the Hurricanes haven't performed as well as they've been expected to the last couple of seasons so we're really focused and driven to bring home some silverware and at least play finals and give it a good crack.
"I think the belief is strong around the team and we've got a good mix of experience and inexperience as well as some exciting players on our list, so we'll definitely be looking to push for some silverware this year."
Freeman, who hails from George Town, remembers having hometown hero Xavier Doherty come to his school as a kid.
The cricket clinic was the first time he met him and Freeman still has the picture of the two hanging on the wall at home.
The 22-year-old off-spinner has played 11 first-class matches, missing the back-end of last season with injury.
He's back at full fitness now, saying "there's no better feeling than playing cricket for your state".
In the off-season, he's worked with former Tasmanian and Victorian spinner Clive Rose as well as his spinning counterpart Tom Andrews.
"It's good to have someone around that's been there done that and is still playing," Freeman said.
"We all just rebound ideas off each other and link up.
"In previous years I probably haven't had that throughout the pre-season but it's good to have Tom around this year and Clive's around a lot more.
"Obviously Nivethan [Radhakrishnan] is up in Darwin at the moment but it's good to have everyone around at the moment.
"It's special, I guess they haven't played as much spin in previous years but to have three pretty solid front-line spinners now, it's really exciting."
The bulk of Freeman's domestic games have been played in the four-day Sheffield Shield competition but he's also played two one-day matches for Tasmania and two T20s for the Hurricanes.
While he isn't contracted for the Hurricanes this season, he aspires to play all three formats.
"I feel white-ball is probably my specialty but if red-ball cricket [is the plan] for the time being, I'm keen to get a game wherever I can put my feet forward."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
