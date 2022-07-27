A trio of Northern Tasmanian players are ready to represent Tasmania at School Sport Australia's under-16 championships in Hobart.
Shelby Steward, Chloe White and Oliver Stebbings have all been selected in the teams, with Stebbings believing the boys are a chance at claiming a medal.
The side is only two players different from the under-15s team that finished up with a silver medal at the championships last year, with Stebbings named player of the tournament.
However, he knows it isn't going to come easily.
"We all are expecting to do well but I don't think it's going to be given to us and we are going to have to still perform well," Stebbings said.
"New South Wales won gold [last year] so they'll be still strong and I think Queensland were pretty unlucky at 15s so they'll be strong as well."
Coming through the junior system with Launceston City, Stebbings now plays in the Hobart-based Premier League competition.
Playing with the North West Graduates, who sit fourth in the six-team competition, he's played 15 games and scored two goals.
His efforts across last year's under-15s and Premier League play saw him rewarded with Tasmanian selection in the under-18 national championships earlier this year despite only being 16.
"I think I've definitely improved moving down there and I've got a bit more confidence in myself and got more experience playing down there, learning from older guys and other people," he said.
"I think I've matured a bit playing down there as well."
On the girls' side of things, White and Steward are pleased to be reunited in a state team setting.
Steward, who plays for Queechy Penguins while White now plays for West Devonport, missed out on selection for last year's under-15s side but has worked her way back into the team.
Ahead of the tournament, which starts Sunday, White was optimistic about her team's chances.
"I think we'll do quite well, we work well as a team together," she said.
"We've bonded quite well this year and it's a similar team to previous years, we've known each other from like under-12s.
"We've grown up together, have had a few newbies come in and had some older players come back in that haven't previously made it but have made it this time."
Playing in her second national tournament in Hobart, White is looking forward to having a vocal crowd behind them, which will include family and friends.
The girls' side play Victoria first as the boys play South Australia.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
