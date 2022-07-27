The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Oliver Stebbings, Shelby Steward and Chloe White ready for under-16s

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Northern under-16s trio Shelby Steward, Oliver Stebbings and Chloe White ahead of their national championships campaign in Hobart, which gets underway on Sunday. Picture: Josh Partridge

A trio of Northern Tasmanian players are ready to represent Tasmania at School Sport Australia's under-16 championships in Hobart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.