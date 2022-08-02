JackJumpers centre Will Magnay feels he's over the worst of his knee injury and is looking forward to hitting the court with his teammates this NBL season.
The 24-year-old was a standout in his 11 games last season before his campaign was cut short.
Magnay, who was in Launceston on Saturday night to watch the North West Thunder, explained what he had been dealing with.
"It's pretty complicated but essentially it's bone bruising," he said.
"The doctor said if it goes anymore, it will start to fracture.
"So I really had to wind it back and then it got to the point where I didn't want to push it to try and make the end of the season.
"So I decided to call it, as a team we all decided, so I'm still working through it.
"And definitely getting back to where I was. It's nice to be running around again."
Magnay has had to be patient through the rehabilitation process.
"It's a bone bruise, you can't really heal it, you've got to just rest it," he said.
"The first two months, I didn't do anything loading-wise, I didn't run or squat. Which is really frustrating when all you do for work is workout.
"It's been a slow process just trusting the work I'm doing and stuff like that but I'm definitely coming out the other end now."
Magnay said there was no set date on his return to pre-season but that he would have to pass some tests in the lead-up.
His JackJumpers teammates are starting to build towards round one on October 1.
"From what I know, I think (pre-season) officially starts mid-August," he said.
"But most of the players, bar the imports, will be in on Monday (this week) basically doing workouts and just getting back together in a rhythm as a team."
The JackJumpers new American imports are Rashard Kelly and Milton Doyle.
"I haven't met them yet. I've just reached out via text and whatever questions they have, they can hit me up," he said.
"They've been pretty quiet. From what I know, they're pretty quiet dudes but hard workers so I'm excited to get to work to with them."
The 208-centimetre basketballer re-signed with the JackJumpers on a two-year deal in April.
"It was a pretty easy decision. We wanted to start negotiations and essentially I said to my agent 'I want two years, can you get it done?' And it was done the week after," he said.
"I've loved my time here, I love where I live and the fans have been great.
"I've really, really enjoyed it, it was a really easy decision. I don't want to be anywhere else."
He said the JackJumpers culture was a part of the reason he chose to extend his deal.
"Throughout the season everyone had their night and everyone was just as happy for each other so that's massive," he said.
"You don't get that everywhere and it's pretty special."
There's been a bit of NBL buzz in the past week with Australian Boomer Aron Baynes signing a two-year deal with Brisbane Bullets.
Baynes, who has played more than 500 NBA games, won a championship with San Antonio Spurs.
Magnay said he kept an eye on the league's happenings and was excited about what this season would offer.
"Bayney's obviously a big one. He's a massive name and been big for the sport in Australia for a long time," he said.
"I saw him working out in Brisbane and he's in good shape. He's probably going to have a big year.
"It's exciting for the league and exciting to me to get to go up against a player of that calibre."
JackJumpers Matt Kenyon, Fabijan Krslovic and Sean Macdonald played for the North West Thunder on Saturday night.
The JackJumpers made the NBL grand final series in their inaugural season.
Meanwhile, the NBL has given their finals structure a shake up with a new play-in format to be introduced this season.
It means the top six teams will have a shot at winning the championship instead of top four.
The top two automatically qualify for the semi-finals and teams ranked from third to sixth will compete in the play-in.
Third will play fourth in a seeding qualifier while fifth and sixth will meet in a play-in qualifier.
The winner of the seeding qualifier will go straight to the semi-finals to face the team which finished second on the ladder.
The loser will face the winner of fifth versus sixth.
The winner of that encounter will advance to the semi-finals and play the side which finished on top of the table.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
