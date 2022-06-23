The Tasmania JackJumpers have made their final main roster signing for the next NBL season, locking in shooting guard Milton Doyle.
The 26-year-old American has played 10 NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18 and has G-League experience with the Long Island Nets and the Windy City Bulls and played Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Standing at 6'4, Doyle has played in Spain and Italy and is the starting shooting guard for Gaziantep Basketbol in the Turkish Super League.
"Milton is a versatile guard, an impressive shooter and high-level defender, and we're really pleased to be able to bring him to the NBL for the first time," JackJumpers' chief executive Simon Brookhouse said.
"Obviously his experience at the highest level speaks to his potential and will be invaluable for us.
"Milton has proven to be a really unselfish player who really embraces the team-first mentality and plays to his own and his teammate's strengths. He's often been the 'glue' guy that connects the team together.
"His highlight reel should definitely get JackJumpers fans very excited, but his character will also come to the fore and be fantastic for us as we head into year two in the league."
Doyle joins the mid-week signing of Rashard Kelly and the returning Josh Magette as the side's imports, while trials for the JackJumpers' development players will be held in August.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
