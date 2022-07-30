A Christmas celebration in the heart of winter was held at Aveo Mowbray Links Retirement Village for their annual Christmas in July lunch.
The retirement village has a strong focus on leading an active and social lifestyle, with events like the lunch always popular with residents.
Featuring a menu of Christmas ham with veggies and traditional plum pudding, the residents who attended donned their best Xmas-themed attire for the occasion.
Aveo Mowbray social events organiser Trish Neville said that it was a great day with the residents enjoying the food and the social interactions.
"The girls from Student Works were fabulous. They do a great job and we have a great relationship with them," she said.
"This is the second time we have had a Christmas in July lunch and we thought it would be a great idea for Student Works to cater for us again. It was great for the girls to have a chat with the residents and it was an all around wonderful day."
The retirement village aims to have multiple social gatherings throughout the year and have previously held pizza nights, also with the help of Student Works.
"The girls all introduced themselves to us and they were lovely young girls who did a great job," Ms Neville said.
"Things such as a Christmas lunch or a social gathering mean a lot for the people here and it's great to have the younger generation being so helpful and willing to come out and do this for people who will really appreciate it."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
