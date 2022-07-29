The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Examiner and the Benevolent Society partner with HyperLocal media to deliver film interview for Homelessness Week 2022

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHINING A LIGHT: The Examiner's senior journalist Caitlin Jarvis with some of Launceston's homeless community for a video to be screened as part of a Benevolent Society Homelessness Week event next week. Picture: Paul Scambler

Stripping down the misconceptions and baring the reality of homelessness will be the focus of a film night next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.