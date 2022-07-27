Elphin Road unit may change to short-term accommodation

An Elphin Road homeowner has applied to Launceston's Planning Authority to change the use of their centrally-located residence to a short-term stay.
The owner of the three-bedroom unit applied to the City of Launceston to change the use of the unit from residential to visitor accommodation.
According to the 2022 quarter one data from the Tasmanian Department of Justice, the Launceston local government area had 516 short-term stay premises.
The applicant indicated the house would be targeted to workers who required fully-furnished accommodation for short to medium lengths of time.
While outside the scope of the application and the planning authority, respondents to the application brought up concerns about the rental market and the increase of homelessness visibility in Launceston.
The council's response was concerns over housing was not a matter that was considered by the relevant planning scheme provisions for the purpose of determining individual applications.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
