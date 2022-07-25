Survey reveals perceptions of e-scooter use in Tasmania

Almost 70 per cent of surveyed Tasmanians want e-scooters to remain in Hobart and Launceston after the expiry of trial periods, EMRS data shows.
The E-Scooter Sentiment Survey released on Monday showed 27 per cent of survey respondents had first-hand experience with the hire of e-scooters.
Eighty-five per cent of these respondents rated their experience highly.
E-scooters were found to be most popular among men aged between 18 to 44 years of age.
Among the respondents who had not yet hired an e-scooter, 36 said they planned to do so before the trial ended.
Those who had not tried the e-scooters, and would not consider it, were more likely to be people over the age of 55 and female.
The survey found e-scooters were used predominantly for short trips with 56 per cent of respondents saying they had been used for travel of less than 15 minutes.
They mainly replaced transport modes such as walking and taxi or Uber rides.
E-scooters were used for the purposes of socialising, rereation, and work commutes.
Sixty-eight per cent of survey respondents supported the continuation of e-scooter services after trials in Hobart and Launceston expired.
EMRS managing director Paul Jamrozik said e-scooter safety was the main concern for users and non-users.
"However, the research also found that broad awareness of the guidelines of riding e-scooters is low," he said. "This is something that will need strengthening to ensure community safety and support."
Mr Jamrozik said of those who had used an e-scooter as part of the hire and ride trial, one in four would prefer to own one.
"This indicates that, irrespective of whether a hire and ride-type model continues at the conclusion of the trial, e-scooters will need to be integrated as part of the transport mix by local governments," he said.
The survey involved 635 Tasmanians and took place between May 17 and 20.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
