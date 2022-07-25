The Examiner
EMRS releases results of e-scooter survey in Tasmania

By Matt Maloney
July 25 2022 - 5:30am
Survey reveals perceptions of e-scooter use in Tasmania

Almost 70 per cent of surveyed Tasmanians want e-scooters to remain in Hobart and Launceston after the expiry of trial periods, EMRS data shows.

