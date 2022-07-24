While the state records increasing numbers of COVID, the health department remains confident in their PCR testing measures and says they have been able to cope with the increasing demand.
There are three COVID testing clinics in the North, North West: Burnie, Devonport and Launceston.
The testing site in Devonport requires no booking to drive thru, however, testing sites in Launceston and Burnie require a booking to be made.
A woman who did not want to be named, said she waited over two and a half hours to receive a call back from the public health hotline to book an appointment.
The woman said she called the centre in the morning and was placed on hold for 15 minutes and requested a callback. She said she rang again sometime later and was placed on hold for 45 minutes.
The woman said then she then went to visit the drive thru clinic and that it wasn't busy and there was a lack of people getting tested.
A spokesperson from the department of health said that currently Tasmanian testing clinics are conducting around 700 PCR tests a day, with rates of testing by location proportionate to the spread of the State's population.
"The current system of booking ahead for a test allows for better management of demand, resulting in less wait time for people getting tested," the spokesperson said.
"People waiting for our staff to return their call should not expect to wait more than two business hours, but this is dependant on the time of day the call is made and demand for services at any given time," they said.
Tasmania has recorded 1,155 new cases of COVID on Sunday, with the current number of active cases in the state now reaching 8856.
According to the Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, there are currently 46 people in hospital being treated for COVID and there are also three patients in ICU.
"The Tasmanian Health Service was prepared for and is managing the current BA.5 Omicron wave. Tasmania continues to have one of the lowest rates of ICU admission compared to other states and territories," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
