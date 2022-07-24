Tasmania loses top spot in national economic ranking

After leading the nation for the past nine successive quarters Tasmania has dropped to third place for best performing economy in the country.
This is according to CommSec's latest State of the States economic performance report released on Monday, which measures growth rates across key indicators for each state and territory based on decade averages.
But despite rising inflation, high cost of living pressures, and a pivot to living with COVID, the report showed Tasmania continues to show signs of growth.
Tasmania's strongest performance was equipment investment and spending, coming second place with a 36.1 per cent increase on the decade average.
However, this was dampened by the fact the state's new equipment investment had actually dropped by 9.8 per cent compared to a year ago, marking a five-quarter low for Tasmania.
The quarterly snapshot of the economy also does not account for the state's declining economic performance relative to previous years.
The last report from CommSec in April of this year noted despite Tasmania's leading position for economic performance, the gap between it and the rest of the country was closing.
Tasmania continued to show weaknesses in housing finance - measuring real estate activity and housing construction - which was down 2.4 per cent from last year, with home loans down 27.7 per cent.
Despite losing it's top spot, State treasurer Michael Ferguson said the outcomes from the report were "fantastic", noting the state's improvements in economic growth, unemployment, population growth, housing finance and dwelling starts from last quarter's results.
"We entered the pandemic in a position of strength and it is pleasing that commentators such as Commsec and Deloitte recognise the ongoing strength in our economy," Mr Ferguson.
"We have strong economic growth, very low unemployment, strong population growth and a buoyant construction sector".
With a decline in performance this quarter, CommSec expects the future performance of the states will come down to how governments respond to the growing COVID winter wave and rising interest rates.
And with high labour costs and a tight labour market continuing to put pressure on consumer prices, the Reserve Bank of Australia forecasts inflation will reach 6 per cent in the second half of the year.
Shadow treasurer Shane Broad said with annual growth now worse than the national average, Tasmanian's would be left with a rapid economic decline.
"While people grapple with the current cost of living crisis the economic headwinds continue to get worse under Jeremy Rockliff and Michael Ferguson's weak leadership," Mr Broad said.
"The CommSec report further highlights how unfit the Rockliff-Ferguson Government is to be running the Tasmanian economy".
