Monty Moses, a 13-year-old boy, donates 2176 cans to City Mission in Launceston

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
July 18 2022 - 8:30pm
Monty Moses collected over 2000 cans. Picture: Phillip Biggs

While most 13-year-old boys are busy playing video games on a Saturday afternoon, Monty Moses was collecting cans for the homeless.

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

