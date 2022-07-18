While most 13-year-old boys are busy playing video games on a Saturday afternoon, Monty Moses was collecting cans for the homeless.
The year 8 Scotch Oakburn College student said he collected 2176 cans thanks to the help of the Longford community after he set up stalls outside shops in Hill Street on Saturdays, eight weeks in a row.
"When people come around to ask me what I was doing, I would say 'I'm trying to help feed the homeless' and so they come, they go into the store and buy a can, and they give it to me. So then I can hand it to City Mission," Monty said.
"When I went into Launceston with my father, I saw under a bridge there were around 50 homeless people just sitting there and I just wanted to help in my own way, especially because it's winter time and it's really cold, and if you're hungry in winter, that's not good.
"I started this around seven or eight weeks ago.
"I was expecting 50-100 cans a day, but I was getting 200 cans a day.
"People have been really supportive of what I'm doing.
"It's crazy how many cans I've got, it's mind blowing.
"I feel accomplished how I have helped in my own way and hopefully it will help the homeless community in Launceston.
Nick Moses, Monty's father, described his son's efforts as "incredible" and said Monty wanted to help after seeing the issues of homelessness first hand.
"He's learned a lot and he's grown a lot. To start with, I think he was quite shy when speaking to grownups and adults, but towards the end he was having meaningful conversations with them... I couldn't be more proud," Mr Moses said.
"Generally I think people want to help and sometimes they don't know how, and Monty was a vehicle of people helping the homeless.
"People feel good when they do give, so that's the feedback that we got and I think the community loved him being there."
City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown said Monty's dedication to the cause will make a huge impact on the lives of homeless people and thanked him for his significant contribution.
"It is wonderful to see young people like Monty taking action and being thoughtful towards those who are most vulnerable in the community," Mr Brown said.
"We are very grateful for Monty's support as well as the many donors in the Longford community.
"It's incredible to see this young man spend all that time and engage with adults and talk about the issues with people experiencing homeless and going through all of the processes of gathering the cans and bringing them along here today."
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
