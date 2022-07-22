Heart and soul is offered as the summation of what Leigh Harding and Daniel Johnston mean to the South Launceston Football Club.
They are two players who have taken different journeys to get to 150 games for South Launceston but their teammates and coaches share the same reverence for their off-field impact.
Fittingly, they will share the moment as South Launceston take on Scottsdale on Saturday at 2pm in the NTFA premier division at Youngtown Oval.
After 150 games and a life membership with the TSL's North Launceston, Harding's resume at South Launceston is no less impressive. The NTFA representative player captained the Bulldogs to the 2014 flag, captained and coached the 2015 premiership and coached the 2017 and 2018 triumphs for the Bulldogs.
Add to that the 2015 Hec Smith Medal, the 2015 Clarrie Boon Medal (grand final's best on ground), the man they call 'Spreader' has well and truly given back to his junior club.
"He's undoubtedly one of the most respected footy players on the local scene by all opposition with his fantastic on-field and off-field demeanour," South Launceston coach Anthony Taylor.
"He is one of the toughest and most competitive players I have witnessed with his ability to play through injuries and compete which makes him a great role model to his peers.
"Internally we hold him in the highest regard and is the centrepiece of the success of the last eight years, his contribution as player and as a coach is simply outstanding."
While they will line up against each other at Youngtown, Scottsdale's Lochie Young remembers Harding's time at North Launceston when the former a junior player.
"I was only a young fella but he was always the most welcoming of the older guys and as far as the culture he always bought in," he said.
"North and South when you were growing up had such a big rivalry and he's played 150 at both which is pretty impressive."
It is a sentiment shared by his teammates, including fellow 150th gamer and 2017 and 2018 premiership teammate Johnston.
"He's done so much for the footy club over the last nine or 10 years ... he's probably been a big part in creating that culture and getting blokes here every year," he said.
"I think the blokes that play alongside him, they lift 50 or 60 per cent, because he's one of those characters a great teammate and a great South Launnie person."
From starting out as a 16-year-old player in 2003, a lot has occurred for Harding both on-field and off-field. He's a father of two and rolls on to the field as a player rather than a playing-coach but football still means just as it did when his dad took him to cheer on the Bulldogs in his childhood.
"It's been great to give back to the club that originally got me going, and to play 150 at both [Bulldogs and Bombers] is not something I ever say as a goal but it's been fantastic to be able to do," he said.
"There's probably somewhat a feeling of relief almost because it certainly didn't look like I was going to get there at this club with injuries in past years, I am not a spring chicken anymore.
"The premierships have been a highlight, I never got the opportunity at North so to win four here is fantastic.
"To have life memberships at two of the bigger clubs in Launnie is superb, I don't know if it's still something that people strive for ... [but] that means a lot to me especially at two prestigious clubs."
Johnston's road to the 150 game milestone is different to Harding's but his impact at South has been no less profound according to his coach and teammates.
Johnston has played 84 senior games and 66 reserves games to make the mark and enjoyed premiership success in 2015 (reserves) and 2017 and 2018 (seniors).
"He's the true example of the term heart and soul of the footy club," Taylor said.
"Daniel is the first to throw his hand up and assist with any task that's required and his passion for his teammates and club make him one of our favourite sons in the footy club."
The three-time premiership player has a special connection to the club with brother Dylan Johnston captaining the senior side this season. They shared the 2017 premiership together and are part of the club's fabric.
His fellow milestone man for the weekend was effusive in his praise of Johnston, who has overcome knee injuries to reach the mark.
"He epitomises clubman, he and his brother, they're jovial, they're sensational blokes, they're passionate," Harding said.
"You talk about anything club-wise and he's the first man to step up, to be able to share the day with somebody of his calibre just makes it even more special."
More than the premiership wins, there's a sense of community which keeps Johnston returning.
"I think culture is a massive thing, you're enjoying when you come in even if it's cold and miserable through those winter nights, you enjoy being around good people," he said.
"Coming through juniors and through to the senior club as well, there's probably eight or 10 blokes that we could all say we've played together for 15 years and that's really good and why I love coming back every year.
"It's an honour, I love putting on the jumper and the colours."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
