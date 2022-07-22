After almost seven months of uncertainty, the Hobart Hurricanes have announced a new men's coach.
Tasmanian Tigers leader Jeff Vaughan will also mentor the Hurricanes as they search for their first BBL title this season.
Vaughan has etched a three-year deal, locking him in until BBL14 and has the backing of Hurricanes' head of strategy Ricky Ponting.
"I know it's been something that's been much debated previously, but I am a strong believer in continuity between programs," Ponting said.
"Whilst my role in strategy is solely related to the Hurricanes, I am also obviously passionate about the development of Tasmanian cricket as a whole, and with an individual like Jeff already so involved with and committed to the organisation, I think it's important that we invest in the highly competent people we already have, which in turn will see us investing further in Tasmanian cricket.
"Jeff Vaughan is very highly rated across Australian cricket after his recent stint in the Australian coaching system. Jeff has fantastic people management skills, and we are confident he can bring our group together and mould them into a winning team."
Vaughan has previously been an assistant coach with the Hurricanes before being promoted to the Tigers' top job in 2019.
He'll have some strong backing behind him in the Hurricanes' role, with James Hopes and Darren Berry coming on board.
"Darren and James are two very well-respected individuals within the Australian cricket fraternity, and I'm fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with them both previously," Ponting said.
"From just looking at their resumes, you can see they are two very experienced T20 coaches, and I believe that they both have the T20 smarts to add enormous value to the Hurricanes' drive for success."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
