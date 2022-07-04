The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania equals record number for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 4 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Ariarne Titmus became accustomed to medal ceremonies and press attention at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Picture: Rob Shaw

Having equalled the state's record representation at a Commonwealth Games, Tasmania's next challenge is to try and equal its performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.