Rebecca Van Asch knows both history and conditions are against Australia's lawn bowlers as they attempt to repeat the stunning success of the last Commonwealth Games.
Tasmania's bowls figurehead has been entrusted with the same role that helped deliver a golden double on the Gold Coast but is expecting an uphill task on the greens of Birmingham.
Advertisement
"Australia has never won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the Northern Hemisphere," she explained.
"This has been mentioned and we're cognisant of it but it is not something we're dwelling on because we feel we are one of the most prepared Australian teams ever sent to the Northern Hemisphere."
After naming its squad for the Games earlier this month, Bowls Australia this week confirmed the individual teams with Van Asch skip for the triples (with lead Lynsey Clarke and second Natasha Van Eldik) and playing third in the fours (with lead Kristina Krstic, Clarke second and Van Eldik skip).
It is the same schedule Van Asch tackled with such success four years ago but she said it will be a different ball game in British conditions.
"It's really exciting to get the opportunity to try and defend both those titles because it was a dream come true to do what we did on the Gold Coast. It'll be a battle in the Northern Hemisphere, but one we're up for.
"From a career perspective, the Gold Coast was the best two weeks of my life. It was so enjoyable - a home Games, the village, the Gold Coast came alive and the icing on the cake was putting together everything we had worked towards and winning two gold medals with three of my best mates. We can only hope to simulate some of what we experienced over in the UK."
The 34-year-old Invermay bowler, who warmed up for the challenge with her third consecutive fours national title last week, said with lawn bowls excluded from the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games take on added significance for the sport.
"We have world championships but the Commonwealth Games is the only time we get to experience an environment with other sports and get a lot of mainstream exposure.
"It's the only time we get to be part of Team Australia and it's what we work towards for four years so it is our Olympics in a sense. Every Australian bowler wants to experience a Commonwealth Games and be successful at it. It's probably as big as a world champs, it depends who you ask."
The mother-of-one will head to Birmingham on July 11.
"I will be there for four weeks," she added. "Leaving a three-and-a-half year old behind is a bit tough - especially as she loves going to the bowls."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.