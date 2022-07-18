Of all the Tasmanians set to compete at the Commonwealth Games, few will carry a heavier responsibility than Hayden Armstrong.
Seven finishes at ironman world titles suggest the veteran triathlete is used to the pressure of elite competition, but being the eyes of a blind teammate presents a whole new level of leadership.
The Hobart father-of-one will compete in the vision-impaired para triathlon as the guide for blind Queenslander Gerrard Gosens, and is not taking the task lightly.
"There has to be a lot of trust between both parties but he is putting all his eggs in my basket," Armstrong explained.
"He is not vision impaired, he is blind. He was born without two retinas. So the faith and trust he has to show in me is amazing and that does weigh heavily on you a bit.
"There's a bit of trepidation because that's a lot of trust to put in someone."
Despite this weight of trust, the 43-year-old can't wait to tackle the 750-metre swim, 20km ride and 5km run at Sutton Park on Sunday, July 31.
"It will be a great experience. Whatever will be will be. We'll give 100 per cent and hopefully do the best for our country. I view it as a fantastic opportunity to help an athlete.
"It always gives a bit of pride to be able to pull on the green and gold plus it's nice to be able to see someone else fulfil a dream of competing at the top level.
"I've done six or seven events with Gerrard and a few training sessions to get up to where we think we should be. We've done well. He was top-three in his age group in the able-bodied triathlon. We've done Noosa Triathlon plus a few world cup events but it's been hard in the last few years to compete in international events because of COVID."
Launceston-born Armstrong, who attended Riverside Primary, Riverside High and Launceston College before becoming principal director of an insurance brokers, has won more than 20 half-ironman age-group races and half-a-dozen full ironman events with his best age-group finish a third place in the 70.3 World Championships in 2018.
He said the Commonwealth Games first appeared on his radar about two-and-a-half years ago.
"Just before COVID I received a phonecall from my coach saying he'd been in touch with Triathlon Australia and Gerrard who was in need of a guide. The guide cannot be a professional athlete, only amateur, and I ticked all the boxes of what they were looking for. They needed a strong swimmer and rider and asked whether I could help out.
"I had discussions with my family because you cannot go half in, you have to commit to make it work, and decided I'd give it a go. We did a few races and went OK and here we are now."
"He was selected and, as a result of that, I'm selected as a guide."
With the full support of wife Brooke and daughter Bella, 10, Armstrong teamed up with Gosens, learning to ride a tandem bike and swim and run while tethered to each other.
He said their performances have grown along with their trust.
"The relationship gets better and better as you get more comfortable with each other and the more time you spend together the more understanding you have. During racing it has improved but it's all a learning curve.
"I paint a picture of how the race is going while we are racing. Basically, I am his eyes.
"I have to let him know everything and you have to be faster than your athlete so you are not holding them back and can be comfortable in communicating with them going forward.
"I'm there to encourage and push him along. I tend to be an angry racer. I've got a bit of mongrel in me. So I need him to have that passion and fire too so I sometimes need to rev him up.
"There is an absolute understanding and mutual respect that you cannot do it without the other so you need to support one another."
Armstrong said he was proud to have been asked to be a guide and excited about what lies ahead in Birmingham.
"I'm an athlete in my own right as well. I've been selected on my own merit but I am racing with him and if he was to medal I understand that the guide also receives a medal.
"I'm only an amateur, I have not raced professionally. I just wanted to challenge myself and triathlon does not pay the bills. I run my own business and have a family and they were my priorities. Triathlon was always just a pursuit that I enjoyed and continue to."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
