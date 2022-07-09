Jake Birtwhistle has returned to the scene of one of his biggest wins to fine-tune preparations for his Commonwealth Games medal defence.
The 27-year-old Tasmanian and his national teammates for Birmingham are taking part in the World Triathlon Championship Series round in Hamburg.
Advertisement
Birtwhistle won the event in 2019 and was part of the victorious Australian team that claimed the World Mixed Relay Championship with Tokyo teammate Matt Hauser, Charlotte McShane and dual Olympian Ash Gentle in 2017.
The German city has been a happy hunting ground for the green and gold suits who have been a regular presence on the podium.
The sprint-distance course starts with a 750-metre swim in Binnenalster lake that features a dark, 40m tunnel section.
The course transitions into a flat six-lap technical bike course of 21km before the two-lap 5km run towards the blue carpet and finish tape.
The elite men's race was due to start shortly before midnight (Tastime) on Saturday with the mixed relay to follow 24 hours later.
On his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018, Birtwhistle backed up an individual silver medal by anchoring Australia to mixed relay team gold.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.