Three Launceston cyclists have seen Tasmania's Commonwealth Games involvement leap up to 11.
Track riders Georgia Baker and Josh Duffy plus mountain biker Sam Fox were all named in the Australian cycling team for Birmingham on Thursday.
Advertisement
With two Olympics, one Commonwealth Games and multiple world championships behind her, the selection of 27-year-old Baker came as no surprise.
But it represented a coming of age for both Duffy, who turns 22 next week, and Fox, who will enjoy the same birthday during the Games.
The trio join swimmers Ariarne Titmus and Jake Templeton, para-triathlete Erica Burleigh and guide Hayden Armstrong, triathlete Jake Birtwhistle, bowler Rebecca Van Asch, diver Emily Meaney and cricketer Nicola Carey at the Games.
With hockey and athletics teams still to be named, Tasmania is on course to match the record 15 athletes selected for the last Commonwealth Games.
Tasmanian Institute of Sport head cycling coach Matthew Gilmore was optimistic the cyclists could contribute to the state's medal haul in Birmingham.
"The boys in the team pursuit are up there and if Josh rides like he did at track nationals he should medal in the time trial," he said.
"I would think the girls would also be up there with New Zealand, England and Canada in a medal ride in the team pursuit and Georgia has the capacity to pull a medal off in a scratch race."
A two-time Olympian and 2019 team pursuit world champion, Baker is currently riding for Team BikeExchange-Jayco on the European road circuit where she recently won a stage of the Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour in Germany.
"G is really thriving in Europe and the team is doing well too. They're good mates and they're enjoying it," Gilmore siad.
"It was really important for her after the Tokyo Olympics to have a new focus and I spoke to her about that transition. You can get a little bit stale on track and having a focus on road has been really good for her.
"As we saw at the Olympics, most of the riders that were ahead of us came from the road so it's really good for Georgia to do this at a really important time in her career.
"Her future is both track and road in the immediate future, certainly up until Paris. After that I would love to see her make a fist of it on the road. At the moment, the combination is a perfect fit for her and her team supports that.
"She's definitely the senior member in that team. She's got two Olympics behind her, a Commonwealth Games, multiple world championships, and you can see that in the way she prepares now. It's very purposeful the way she goes about it. What you look for in a senior athlete is to lead by example and that's certainly what she does.
"She will likely ride the team pursuit, madison and scratch race, but, as we've seen, she is a track rider who can transition onto the road."
Advertisement
A two-time Launceston Wheel winner, Duffy cemented his move to the national track program in Adelaide this year with national titles in the madison, 1km time trial and scratch race, Oceania team pursuit and madison crowns and a Nations Cup team pursuit gold medal in Canada.
"Josh has integrated really well into the program and gone ahead in leaps and bounds," Gilmore said.
"I can see him being around as a national team pursuit rider for a long time because he's pretty unique as a starter which is a really difficult role and not many people can do it at a really high level but Josh has that capacity. He starts really fast and can maintain that for a long time. He has taken over from Alex Porter who is taking a sabbatical for the Comm Games and all the stars have lined up for Josh to slot into that position and he's doing that.
"It's a really young team and he has moved into a senior role. At the last couple of national championships he has podiumed in the 1km time trial and he won it this year in one minute flat which is exceptional. He will do the team pursuit and probably the scratch race considering and I'd be starting him in the time trial. So he could do three events and be super competitive in all three.
Advertisement
"In the space of five years he's gone from a good state level rider to an excellent national level rider and now is an international performer and it's been pretty special to watch him do that.
"We picked Josh up through talent ID and there was nothing really exceptional with his numbers but in a short period of time he was able to absorb a big workload and just thrived in the training environment. He's a bit like Amy Cure in that his physiology is good.
"We took a bit of a punt to see how he'd go and I'm glad we did because from a coaching point of view he's been great to watch develop."
A veteran of two junior world championships, Fox is an Australian all-schools champion and won the under-23 national title on home soil at Maydena last year.
Travelling to Europe to boost his national selection chances, Fox has competed in several under-23 cross-country World Cup races, coming seventh in Sonntag, Austria, the highest an Australian has placed.
Advertisement
In round two in Albstadt, Germany, he was 13th, round three in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, 29th and round four in Leogang, Austria, 19th.
"At under-23 level he is super competitive and he's made the selection criteria with World Cup performances where his lap times are senior standard," Gilmore said.
"I think this is a call for the future but Sam prepares for events meticulously - he goes about it like a senior athlete and is beyond his years in that regard.
"He is really good to work with here at the institute. He can really articulate what he wants and you don't see that a lot in young athletes.
"We've built a nice team around him and it's been particularly pleasing to see him develop."
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.