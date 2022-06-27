Tasmania's 2022 Commonwealth Games involvement has equalled its record from 2018 with the naming of the athletics squad taking the tally to 16.
Hobart sprinters Jacob Despard and Jack Hale have both been nominated for the 4x100-metre relay while selectors showed a vote of confidence in Stewart McSweyn's ongoing recovery from COVID-19.
Set to contest the 1500m, the King Islander said it was a proud moment.
"Any time you get to wear the Aussie guernsey is a massive honour and something you don't take for granted," McSweyn said from his base in London.
"To represent your country at a major championship is what my season has been built around."
The 27-year-old multiple national record-holder retains fond memories of his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018 when he finished fifth in the 5000m and11th in the 10,000m.
"Gold Coast was amazing. A home Commonwealth Games in front of family and friends was awesome. I never thought I would get the opportunity of a home major because it's completely different to anything else and it's a moment I won't forget through my whole career."
Since contracting COVID in January, McSweyn has struggled to regain the form which had seen him set four national middle-distance records and make his Olympic debut in Tokyo.
Still the Oceania record-holder for 1500 and 3000m, McSweyn has not raced since two disappointing results in May over 1500m in Doha and the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham which will also host this year's Commonwealth Games events.
Set to return to action over 3000m at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday, he is excited by what awaits in England.
"I think it will be a great Commonwealth Games. I love racing in the UK and know it will be awesome. The new track looks great and I think it will all be well supported in the UK where they love their sport and especially athletics.
"The track is really nice and it's an awesome facility where the old Alexander Park stadium used to be. It was used for the Diamond League earlier this year and is in a really cool spot and has a great warm-up track. I've raced there a few times and know Birmingham well which should help."
Despard, 25, is set to make his Commonwealth Games debut while Hale, 24, will be looking to improve on his fourth-placed finish in the 4x100m relay on the Gold Coast.
Among 53 track and field athletes announced on Tuesday, the trio join 13 Tasmanians already named for the Games which run from Thursday, July 28, to Monday, August 8.
They are swimmers Jake Templeton (S13) and Ariarne Titmus, triathletes Jake Birtwhistle, Erica Burleigh (vision impaired) and Hayden Armstrong (para-triathlon guide), hockey players Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz, track cyclists Georgia Baker and Josh Duffy, diver Emily Meaney, mountain biker Sam Fox, lawn bowler Rebecca Van Asch and Tasmanian Tigers cricketer Nicola Carey.
This equals the Tasmanian contingent on the Gold Coast which also returned a record medal haul of 12 golds Titmus (three), Van Asch (two), Amy Cure (two), Chris Goulding, Lucas Walker, Jake Birtwhistle, Ockenden and Jeremy Edwards plus four silvers (Titmus, Birtwhistle, Kaity Fassina and Hamish Peacock).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
