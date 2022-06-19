Nicola Carey is hoping to go one better than her adopted state's top cricketing product when the sport returns to the Commonwealth Games schedule.
Of the many achievements on Ricky Ponting's crowded resumé is a silver medal from Kuala Lumpur in 1998, the only previous time cricket has featured as part of the Games.
Having swept through their group and thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in the semi-final, a star-studded Aussie team was beaten in the final by South Africa for whom Shaun Pollock claimed the Mowbray man for just two runs among his four-wicket haul.
Twenty-four years later cricket returns to the Games with two major differences - women playing Twenty20 instead of men across 50 overs - and again there is a solitary Tasmanian Tiger in the Aussie squad.
Although born and raised in NSW, Carey is entering her fourth season with the Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes and the all-rounder is thrilled about adding the Commonwealth Games to previous experience in three T20 World Cups, two Ashes series and this year's 50-over World Cup success in New Zealand.
"It's very exciting," she said.
"It's the first time that women's cricket has been in the Commonwealth Games and it's something we're not used to but I want to meet other athletes and get around to other sports if I can because I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."
The 28-year-old said excitement has been building among the players since Birmingham first appeared on their radar.
"We did not really know much about it until they announced that cricket would be in the Games and it still seemed a way out but then we started thinking 'this is going to be really cool'. Then when we started getting closer and I made the squad I really started thinking about it more and getting excited and now I'm super excited and can't wait.
"It's pretty cool being part of the first one. I don't know if it's going to be in the next Games but hopefully it's not the one and only. But being the first one it's all new and exciting.
"I think it's a great addition and the T20 format probably suits that more than the 50-over stuff. I think 50-over cricket would be a bit long in a two-week Games but T20 is so much easier to condense and playing once every couple of days is easy for us players. We don't have heaps of games so it's easy to smash it out."
With all matches being played at Edgbaston, Australia will face India (Friday, July 29), Barbados (Sunday, July 31) and Pakistan (Wednesday, August 3) in Group A with semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, August 6, and the medal matches on Sunday, August 7.
On May 20, Carey was among an all-star cast of 15 players chosen to represent Australia in Birmingham, which also includes superstars Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and captain Meg Lanning.
As reigning world champions in T20s and ODIs, Australia will start favourites in a tournament which also features hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group B.
However, the Aussies are yet to win in the two Tests and one ODI played at the historic Midlands ground.
They will finalise preparations for Birmingham by playing lead-up games against Ireland and Pakistan in the Northern Ireland village of Bready.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
