Tassie Tigers all-rounder Nicola Carey excited about Commonwealth Games debut

By Rob Shaw
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:50am
LOOKING FORWARD: Tasmanian all-rounder Nicola Carey said she can't wait to take part in the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Craig George

Nicola Carey is hoping to go one better than her adopted state's top cricketing product when the sport returns to the Commonwealth Games schedule.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

