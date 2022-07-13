The Examiner
Road Boss Rally begins journey in Launceston

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 13 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:30pm
CAR: Road Boss Rally competitors Brandon Thomas of Brisbane, Bryce McDonald of Melbourne with their Daimler. Picture: Phillip Biggs

An adventurous charity motoring event will see rally car enthusiasts make their way from Launceston to Darwin in a bid to raise funds for charity.

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

