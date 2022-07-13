An adventurous charity motoring event will see rally car enthusiasts make their way from Launceston to Darwin in a bid to raise funds for charity.
Road Boss Rally organiser, Jamie Lawson, said the "challenging and adventurous" journey was all about raising money for national non-profit organisation GIVIT and that they were on the verge of raising $400,000.
Advertisement
"We start here in Launceston and we do a lap of Tasmania over four days and then we cross back over to the mainland and travel all the way to a place called Dundee Beach up near Darwin in the Northern Territory," Mr Lawson said.
"It's over 16 days, about 8000 kilometres and all in rough terrain. We will have about 50 motor cars and 120 people.
"They're very well prepared cars, it's a very rough and rugged course, it's not travelling at speed, it's just steady as she goes.
"In saying that it is very rough, difficult and challenging, this rally is not for the fainthearted. It will be very cold and very hot in parts of the journey and the roads are difficult.
"This event was supposed to be in 2020, so it's been a long time waiting ... we're all really excited and it's certainly a well earned reward.
"The Road Boss Rally passes through some spectacular scenery across outback Australia, driving on back roads and remote tracks that most people don't have the opportunity to see."
Rally participants will be doing a loop around Tasmania and will be passing through Swansea, Port Huon and Queenstown before taking the Spirit of Tasmania across to the mainland on July 16.
The nearly sixty cars participating in the rally will spend several nights in remote desert camps across parts of northern South Australia and the Northern Territory.
READ MORE: Launceston Competitions reach halfway point
GIVIT chief executive officer Sarah Tennant said that since the pandemic requests on the GIVIT platform have more than doubled.
"Many Australians have been impacted by multiple disasters in recent years, including bushfires, the impacts of the pandemic and devastating floods," Ms Tennant said.
"Needs on the GIVIT website have escalated in the past two years with a huge increase in people needing support, from fuel vouchers and school supplies for families who lost income due to COVID-19, to groceries vouchers, generators and cleaning products for people impacted by floods."
Advertisement
Bryce McDonald said that he became involved with the rally after a mate of theirs recommended and was looking forward to the drive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.